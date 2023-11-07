Norway and UK Provide Advanced Counter Uncrewed Aerial Systems to Ukraine

In a recent development, the Norwegian Defense Ministry and Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace have announced a contract worth £56 million ($71 million) for the provision of advanced CORTEX Typhon Counter Uncrewed Aerial Systems (C-UAS) to Ukraine. This contract, facilitated through the UK-led International Fund of Ukraine (IFU), aims to boost Ukraine’s military capability and protect its people against aerial threats.

The Typhon system, designed by Kongsberg, offers a comprehensive solution to counter a wide range of unmanned aerial threats. It combines physical and electronic attacks to effectively neutralize potential dangers. The equipment to be provided to Ukraine includes a surveillance and target acquisition radar with field-proven software and hardware, produced by Teledyne Flir in the United States and Kongsberg in Norway.

Additionally, the system incorporates the Kongsberg PROTECTOR RS6 Remote Weapon Station (RWS), specifically configured for Ukraine. Equipped with the powerful M230 LF 30mm low recoil cannon, the RWS acts as the system’s main weapon. Control over the entire system is achieved through the Kongsberg-developed CORTEX Integrated Combat Solution (ICS).

To mount the systems, the German Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) Dingo 2 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) wheeled vehicles will be used. This arrangement ensures the operational effectiveness and safety of the equipment in combat situations.

Norway’s Minister of Defense, Bjørn Arild Gram, emphasized the importance of the collaboration between the Norwegian armed forces and industry in providing innovative solutions. He stated, “This will help save lives of Ukrainians and is important in countering Russia’s severe aggression.”

The International Fund for Ukraine, established by the United Kingdom in partnership with several European countries, enables long-term military support for Ukraine without compromising the capabilities of participating nations. Norway, for instance, has already contributed over €2 billion worth of humanitarian and military aid, including Leopard tanks and Mistral air defense missiles. It has also committed to providing an additional $7 billion in aid to Ukraine over the next five years.

With the provision of advanced counter uncrewed aerial systems, Norway and the UK are further enhancing Ukraine’s defense capabilities. This endeavor not only supports Ukraine’s ability to protect its territories but also serves as a deterrent to Russian aggression in the region.