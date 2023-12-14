Norway to Enhance Ukraine’s Air Defense Capabilities

Norway has made a significant commitment to bolster Ukraine’s air defense systems by donating additional National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS). Recognizing the importance of air defense in countering Russian attacks, the Norwegian government has pledged equipment valued at 335 million kroner (U.S. $31 million). The urgent need for these systems prompted Norway to supply equipment from its own reserves.

During a meeting between Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Oslo, the additional support was announced, along with a promise of 1 billion kronor in co-financing to boost the production of artillery shells and missiles for Ukraine as part of a European effort. Støre emphasized the significance of strengthening Ukrainian cities against Russian attacks, particularly as Ukraine enters its third winter since the invasion.

As part of the donation, Norway will provide eight NASAMS launch systems and four fire-direction units, matching the number of systems donated previously. This equipment can be deployed quickly and is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing Ukrainian air defense capabilities this winter. NASAMS, developed by Kongsberg and Raytheon, is known for its effective short- to medium-range defense capabilities.

The Norwegian government clarified that the donation from its own reserves will not compromise its ability to defend itself. Furthermore, Norway intends to increase funding support to its defense industry, specifically to boost the production capacity of artillery ammunition and missiles. With an additional allocation of 950 million kroner, projects from Nammo Raufoss, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, and Chemring Nobel will receive support. Norway will also contribute 190 million kroner to the European Union program aimed at strengthening munition production capabilities.

This commitment from Norway reflects a continued effort to support Ukraine’s defense requirements and strengthen its position in the face of ongoing Russian aggression. By enhancing its air defense capabilities and investing in domestic production, Ukraine will be better equipped to protect itself and its citizens.

FAQs

