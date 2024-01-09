Norway Set to Open Vast Ocean Area to Controversial Deep-Sea Mining

Norway is on the verge of becoming a pioneer in the world of deep-sea mining as it prepares to approve this controversial practice. The Norwegian government’s proposal to open up its waters for commercial-scale deep-sea mining is expected to pass smoothly in a parliamentary vote.

Proponents argue that extracting valuable minerals like cobalt, nickel, copper, and manganese from the depths of the ocean is essential for the global transition away from fossil fuels. They claim that deep-sea mining is less environmentally damaging than traditional land-based mining methods.

Critics, on the other hand, strongly oppose deep-sea mining, considering it “extremely destructive.” Scientists also caution about the unpredictable and potentially severe environmental impacts of this practice.

At the bottom of the seafloor, potato-sized nodules contain critical minerals that play a crucial role in electric vehicle batteries, wind turbines, and solar panels. However, the Environmental Justice Foundation, an international NGO, asserts that the potential benefits of deep-sea mining cannot outweigh the associated environmental and economic risks.

Norway’s proposal specifically targets the Svalbard archipelago in its national waters, which is estimated to span an area larger than the U.K., approximately 280,000 square kilometers. If approved, companies will have the opportunity to apply for licenses to mine for critical minerals on a case-by-case basis.

Notably, Norway’s approval of deep-sea mining would put it at odds with the U.K. and the European Commission, both of which have called for a temporary ban due to concerns about its environmental impact.

Various stakeholders have expressed their reservations about the project. The Norway Environment Agency has criticized the government’s impact assessment, while 120 EU lawmakers penned an open letter urging the country’s parliament to reject the proposal. The letter highlighted the potential risks to marine biodiversity, climate change acceleration, and traditional activities like fishing.

In another open letter, over 800 marine science and policy experts worldwide called for a pause in deep-sea mining. They emphasized the need for more comprehensive research to fully understand and mitigate the potential loss of biodiversity and ecosystem functions.

Considering the significance of the ocean and the potential for irreversible damage, the experts argue that all efforts to begin mining the deep sea should be halted temporarily.

