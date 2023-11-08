Rebuilding the Reindeer Fence: Efforts to Preserve Norwegian Grassland

Norway is undertaking a significant initiative: rebuilding a dilapidated reindeer fence along its border with Russia in the Arctic. The purpose of this project is to prevent reindeer from crossing into Russia in search of better pastures and grazing land. This has proven to be a costly issue for Norway, as they are required to compensate Moscow for the loss of grassland.

The reindeer barrier extends 150 kilometers (93 miles) along the Norway-Russia border and has been in place since 1954. However, a 7-kilometer stretch between the towns of Hamborgvatnet and Storskog is in need of replacement. The Norwegian Agriculture Agency has allocated 3.7 million kroner ($348,000) for the reconstruction, which is set to be completed by October 1.

The construction process poses challenges, as workers must remain on the Norwegian side of the border at all times to avoid any illegal crossings into Russian territory. To prevent any further incidents, the Norwegian officials are taking strict measures to ensure that workers adhere to these regulations.

The reindeer migrations have resulted in additional bureaucratic complications. Russia has already filed two compensation claims against Norway. One claim seeks compensation of nearly 50,000 kroner ($4,700) per reindeer that crossed into Russia, while the other claim is for a lump sum of almost 47 million kroner ($4.4 million) for the days the reindeer grazed in the Pasvik Zapovednik natural reserve.

Despite the challenges and expenses associated with the reindeer fence, preserving the Norwegian grassland is a vital endeavor. The reindeer are herded by the Indigenous Sami people, and their livelihoods depend on the availability of suitable grazing areas. By rebuilding the fence, Norway aims to protect both the reindeer and the delicate ecological balance of the region.