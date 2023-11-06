Days of Heavy Rain Cause Concerns over Dam Burst in Southern Norway

Days of incessant rainfall in southern Norway have resulted in landslides, flooding, and an alarming situation at the Braskereidfoss hydroelectric power plant. Authorities are considering the controlled destruction of part of the dam to prevent downstream communities from being inundated. The Glåma, Norway’s longest and most voluminous river, is currently dammed at this power plant, which is submerged and non-operational. Police have suggested that a controlled explosion before the dam fails might provide a means to manage the water flow.

The potential consequences of a dam breach include a massive tidal wave-like surge downstream. Police spokeswoman Merete Hjertø expressed concerns about the worst-case scenario, where an overwhelming amount of water could inundate communities along the river. Pål Erik Teigen, a police officer in the Innland region, further highlighted the challenges posed by the current situation, stating that due to the lack of power, contacting the hatches at the facility is currently impossible. He also mentioned the physical effort underway to open a hatch.

Tragically, a woman in her 70s recently lost her life after falling into a stream and waiting several hours for rescue due to flood conditions. More than 600 individuals have been evacuated in the region north of Oslo, and the situation remains confused and chaotic. Major roads between Oslo and Trondheim, the country’s third-largest city, are now closed, exacerbating the crisis.

The severity of the storm named Hans has had a profound impact on Scandinavia and the Baltics, with overflowing rivers, damaged infrastructure, and numerous injuries. Scandinavian meteorologists warn that heavy rainfall will continue, further threatening southern Norway and central Sweden. The Norwegian Meteorological Institute emphasizes that while the actual precipitation amounts are not extreme, the consequences could be severe given the current conditions in the area.

This alarming weather pattern, characterized by unusually prolonged rainfall and low atmospheric pressure, has drawn the attention of meteorologists. The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate has raised its warning level to red for floods, landslides, and avalanches in parts of southern Norway. The agency identified several lakes, including Randsfjorden, as highly susceptible to flooding, with forecasts comparable to those not seen since 1910.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre visited the affected areas in southern Norway and expressed his concerns about the challenges ahead. Once the rain subsides, the focus will shift to managing the water’s exit and mitigating the potential fallout from the ongoing crisis.