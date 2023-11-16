New Offensive Spurs Anti-Coup Movement in Myanmar

Myanmar’s anti-coup resistance has gained a significant boost with the launch of a new offensive by a powerful ethnic armed alliance. Operation 1027, carried out by the Three Brotherhood Alliance, aims to defend territory against Myanmar military incursions, eradicate the oppressive military dictatorship, and combat online fraud along the border.

The Three Brotherhood Alliance, consisting of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), Ta’Ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), and Arakan Army (AA), is part of a coalition of seven ethnic armed organizations with close ties to China. Their coordinated attack on military outposts in northern Shan State is not only about territorial defense but also targets the cyber-scaming industry that has thrived in militarized zones along the eastern border since the military coup in February 2021.

The cyber-scamming industry in Myanmar has become a lucrative business for Chinese criminal gangs collaborating with the Myanmar military and other armed groups. A United Nations report highlighted the severe human rights abuses endured by trafficked individuals forced into scamming people worldwide.

China, having become increasingly concerned about the situation, has pressured the Myanmar military to crack down on the cyber-scamming industry. The Chinese government has already conducted cross-border operations resulting in the arrest and repatriation of thousands of people involved, signaling a joint effort to tackle the issue.

While Operation 1027 aligns with China’s objectives regarding the cyber-scamming industry, analysts predict that it could also energize Myanmar’s anti-coup movement, known as the Spring Revolution. The Three Brotherhood Alliance’s active role in the fight against the military junta is perceived as a significant shift in the balance of power, raising hopes for the ultimate defeat of the military regime and the establishment of a federal democratic union.

The offensive marks the full engagement of the Three Brotherhood Alliance in the war against the military. Initial reports indicate that the alliance has already seized numerous military bases, including the border post of Chin Shwe Haw. Additionally, large caches of military weapons and ammunition have been confiscated.

This escalation in fighting, after nearly 1,000 days of violence since the military coup, has caused a rising humanitarian crisis. According to the United Nations, armed clashes in northern Shan State have resulted in the deaths of at least nine civilians and the displacement of 23,000 individuals in the past week. Humanitarian access remains severely restricted, with blocked roads, disrupted communication services, and limited flights into affected areas.

The situation on the ground is rapidly deteriorating, and people living in northern Shan are experiencing uncertainty and fear. They face difficulties in accessing accurate information due to disrupted communication and mobility restrictions. The ongoing fighting has left them trapped and vulnerable, turning towns into internally displaced people (IDP) camps.

