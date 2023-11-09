The Decline of Greenland’s Ice Shelves and the Implications for Sea Level Rise

Greenland’s iconic ice shelves, which have long been recognized for their ability to prevent massive amounts of ice from flowing into the sea, are rapidly disappearing, according to recent scientific research. Over the past four decades, these northern Greenland ice shelves have experienced a staggering 35 percent reduction in overall volume. This equates to a loss of approximately 400 billion tons of floating ice, exacerbating the global sea level rise.

Currently, only five large shelves remain, with three major ones – Petermann, Ryder, and Nioghalvfjerdsbrae – posing a significant threat. If these ice shelves were to melt completely, they could contribute up to 3.6 feet of sea level rise, although this process would take centuries. Their disappearance would also mean that the northern hemisphere would no longer have any major ice shelves, leaving only the southern hemisphere with substantial floating extensions of glaciers.

The findings of the research highlight the direct impact of ice shelf changes on the glaciers of Greenland. As the ice shelves retreat and grounding lines – the point where the floating shelf meets the grounded glacier – recede, the ice shelf system weakens, leading to increased ice discharge and accelerated sea level rise. The retreat of the grounding lines is particularly concerning, as it signifies the vulnerability of the ice shelves.

One example is the 79 North ice shelf, Greenland’s largest, which currently discharges over 6 percent of the country’s ice into the Greenland Sea. This ice shelf and its companion shelf, Zachariæ Isstrøm, formed the endpoint of the Northeast Greenland Ice Stream. However, Zachariæ Isstrøm disintegrated between 2003 and 2012, resulting in the loss of 105 billion tons of mass and an increased flow of 18 billion tons of ice per year into the ocean.

Other smaller northern Greenland ice shelves have also suffered a similar fate, pointing to the concerning loss of ice shelves even in the coldest regions of the ice sheet. The impact of the shrinking ice shelves is not only limited to sea level rise but also raises concerns about the potential for warm ocean waters to penetrate deep into the Greenland ice sheet.

If Greenland’s ice shelves continue to deteriorate, the consequences could be dire. Faster sea level rise and the absence of major ice shelves in the northern hemisphere are among the potential outcomes. As planetary warming continues to compromise Greenland’s ice sheet, urgent action is needed to address the implications of these significant changes in the Arctic region.