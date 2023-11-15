New Article: Unprecedented Devastation in Northern Gaza Revealed by State-of-the-Art Satellite Technology

Satellite images released by space technology company Maxar have unveiled the alarming extent of the destruction in northern Gaza following Israeli air strikes. This new information paints a disturbing picture of entire neighborhoods reduced to rubble and obliterates any semblance of normal life for the citizens of Gaza.

The latest wave of devastating air strikes, carried out by Israeli forces in response to a bloody Hamas incursion that took place on October 7th, has left a trail of death and destruction not witnessed in the last four wars between Israel and Hamas. The death toll in Palestine has now risen to over 7,000, with thousands more injured and displaced.

The satellite images showcase the harrowing reality faced by the people of Gaza. Rows upon rows of apartment blocks that once stood tall now exist merely in the form of smears of dust and debris. Landmarks and buildings that held historical and cultural significance have been annihilated, leaving behind a somber reminder of the destruction inflicted upon the region.

While the Israeli military claims to target militant positions, numerous reports suggest that Hamas operates within civilian spaces in an attempt to shield their fighters. This tactic further exacerbates the loss of innocent lives and underscores the magnitude of the destruction brought forth by the conflict.

As a result, over a million individuals have been forced to flee their homes, seeking refuge in the south as Israeli strikes continue to pummel the blockaded territory. The humanitarian situation in Gaza has reached critical levels, with limited access to essential supplies such as food, medicine, and fuel for emergency generators. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, responsible for providing crucial services to hundreds of thousands of people, warns that it could run out of fuel within days, further worsening the already dire circumstances faced by the population.

Even though some aid has been allowed into Gaza through the Rafah crossing, it is a mere fraction of what is required to address the mounting humanitarian needs of the territory. Before the conflict, Gaza relied on an average of 500 trucks entering daily to sustain its population. The current limited inflow falls far short of meeting the growing demand for assistance.

The devastating impact of the air strikes is evident in the satellite images released by Maxar, serving as a stark testament to the relentless violence and destruction that has gripped northern Gaza. The international community must come together to provide immediate and substantial support to alleviate the suffering of the innocent civilians caught in the crossfire of this devastating conflict.

FAQ

What caused the destruction in northern Gaza?

The destruction in northern Gaza was caused by Israeli air strikes carried out in response to a Hamas incursion on October 7th.

How many people have been affected by the conflict?

Over 7,000 individuals have lost their lives, and thousands more have been injured and displaced as a result of the conflict in Gaza.

What is the current humanitarian situation in Gaza?

Gaza is facing a critical humanitarian situation, with limited access to essential supplies such as food, medicine, and fuel for emergency generators. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees warns of an imminent fuel shortage.

What measures are being taken to aid Gaza?

While some aid has been allowed into Gaza through the Rafah crossing, it falls far short of meeting the growing humanitarian needs of the territory.

How can the international community help?

The international community must come together to provide immediate and substantial support to address the suffering of innocent civilians affected by the conflict in Gaza.

Source: [Maxar Technologies](https://www.maxar.com)