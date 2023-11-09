Hezbollah Targets Israeli Army Posts in Ongoing Border Skirmishes

Hezbollah, the Lebanon-based terror group, has intensified its attacks on Israeli army posts along the border between Lebanon and Israel. The ongoing skirmishes come amidst the backdrop of the war in the Gaza Strip. Rocket fire from Lebanon targeted several Israeli towns, including Kiryat Shmona, causing no injuries or damage. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intercepted four of the nine rockets launched using their Iron Dome air defense system.

In response to the rocket attacks, the IDF targeted two anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) launch positions in southern Lebanon, where an attempt to carry out an attack was identified. Another ATGM launch site in northern Lebanon was also struck following a missile attack on the town of Metula. The IDF reported projectiles being launched from Lebanon at the contested Mount Dov area, which houses multiple military posts.

Additionally, the IDF carried out a drone strike against a terror cell launching mortars from Lebanon at the Tel Turmus area in northern Israel. Two members of Hezbollah were reported to have been killed in the strike.

Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for launching several missiles and attacking Israeli army posts along the border. The IDF confirmed that the missiles targeted areas near Metula, Malkia, Kibbutz Manara, and Rosh HaNikra. Gunfire was also directed towards military posts in the area. One person was admitted to Rambam Hospital in Haifa in moderate condition due to a missile attack.

The ongoing exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces have resulted in casualties on both sides. Five Israeli soldiers, 13 Hezbollah terrorists, and five Palestinian terrorists have been killed so far. The attacks from Lebanon coincide with Israel’s military operations against Hamas in Gaza following the terror group’s assault on the country. Israel has warned Lebanon that it could face severe consequences if the attacks continue to escalate.

As tensions escalate, the Israeli authorities have initiated the evacuation of civilians living in towns near the Lebanese border. The move aims to protect residents from the repeated rocket and missile attacks. The Ministry of Defense and the National Emergency Management Authority have been working together to accommodate approximately 27,000 residents in state-funded guesthouses.

The situation remains highly volatile, with both Iran and the United States issuing warnings about the potential widening of the conflict. Israel is preparing for a ground offensive in Gaza to topple Hamas’s rule, while the US has dispatched aircraft carrier groups to the region as a show of support for Israel. Hezbollah has vowed to join forces with Hamas in the war against Israel when the time is right.