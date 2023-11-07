New and Improved North Korean Submarine: A Game-Changer in Missile Capability

In a surprising development, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un graced the launch of their latest and most advanced submarine, the “Hero Kim Gun-ok” on September 6th. This new creation, which began life as a Soviet-designed Romeo Class boat, has undergone a radical transformation that has left experts astounded. Equipped with a missile compartment featuring 10 missile tubes, it is highly likely that these projectiles possess nuclear capabilities.

The modifications to this Romeo class submarine are so extensive that it could easily be mistaken for an entirely new vessel. The addition of a missile compartment, fitted with two rows of five missile hatches, has been seamlessly integrated into the sail. The bow has been reshaped and shortened, with the diving planes relocated to the sail.

Speculation is rife regarding the nature of the missiles housed within these hatches. It is believed that the Pukguksong family of submarine-launched ballistic missiles is highly probable. These missiles measure between 9.7 and 10.6 meters in length and have diameters ranging between 1.5 and 1.8 meters. Interestingly, the missile hatches appear slightly smaller, suggesting the possibility of a shorter-range ballistic missile or even a cruise missile. Intriguingly, North Korea recently showcased a cruise missile, the ‘Hwasal-2’, which shares similarities with the renowned Tomahawk weapon used by the U.S. Navy.

Upon closer examination of available imagery, it appears that the forward four missile tubes have a larger diameter compared to the remaining six. This indicates a potential mixed load, with four Pukguksong missiles accompanied by six smaller projectiles.

While the modifications present incredible advancements, there are potential trade-offs. Due to the restructuring of the submarine, there is a possibility that torpedo tubes in the bow have been eliminated or severely compromised, potentially affecting crew spaces.

This enhanced submarine marks a departure from previous iterations. As it is not a “nuclear submarine” in terms of propulsion, it is likely powered by diesel. Analysts theorize that this may be the same submarine unveiled during its reconstruction in July 2019, known as Sinpo-C. However, the extensive differences suggest either a significant redesign or a different conversion altogether. Some experts posit that the original Romeo submarine, armed with three Pukguksong missiles, may have encountered setbacks, leading to the development of this new iteration, prioritizing more compact yet numerous missiles.

While a comprehensive analysis is yet to be conducted, the international community is eagerly monitoring this submarine’s capabilities. Naval News will be diligently observing this space to uncover the full extent and potential of North Korea’s latest naval marvel.