Mutual Cooperation Opens New Doors in North Korea-Russia Relationship

The arrival of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Russia has sparked anticipation for a meeting between him and President Vladimir V. Putin. While their previous encounter in 2015 was primarily for show, this time around there’s potential for a more substantive outcome.

What makes this meeting particularly intriguing is the possibility of a mutually beneficial exchange between the two nations. North Korea could provide munitions that Russia needs for its ongoing conflict in Ukraine, while Russia could offer essential resources like food, oil, or hard currency to meet North Korea’s requirements. This shift from symbolic gestures of cooperation to a concrete transaction could mark the end of a relationship that has been primarily superficial and limited to modest trade.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What has been the nature of the North Korea-Russia relationship so far?

The relationship between North Korea and Russia has been characterized by minimal trade and public displays of cooperation, but lacked any substantial trade agreements or transactions of value.

2. What is the significance of this potential transaction between North Korea and Russia?

If a deal is struck where Russia provides North Korea with valuable resources in exchange for munitions, it would indicate a significant shift in the relationship that began in 1990. This transaction would signal a new era of cooperation that goes beyond mere talk and rhetoric.

3. When and where will the meeting between Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin take place?

The exact date and location of the meeting are yet to be confirmed. However, photographs of a train similar to the one Kim Jong-un typically uses for his rare trips out of the country were spotted near the border between North Korea and Russia. The train was heading towards Vladivostok, the eastern Russian port city where Putin has been attending an economic conference.

4. How does this meeting align with President Putin’s strategy of strengthening ties with anti-Western leaders?

This meeting is in line with President Putin’s efforts to establish closer relationships with leaders who share similar views on the Western world. By forging alliances with such leaders, Putin aims to strengthen Russia’s position in its conflict with Ukraine and secure support in the region.

5. What are the potential implications of Russia asking North Korea for ammunition?

The request for ammunition suggests that Russia is facing challenges in replenishing its battlefield supplies. North Korea, with one of the world’s largest armies, has surplus ammunition due to its lack of engagement in war since 1953. Should tensions escalate, this ammunition could be crucial in any potential conflict with South Korea.

6. Is there a possibility of Russia transferring military technology to North Korea?

An article by pro-war columnist Petr Akopov suggests that Russia could unofficially provide military technology to Pyongyang. Additionally, it proposes granting North Korean builders access to occupied areas of Ukraine in exchange for ammunition and specific types of missiles. While these options may be hindered by U.N. Security Council sanctions, Akopov believes there are ways to circumvent them.

7. How might this meeting impact the world order?

According to Petr Akopov, countries that have challenged the Western world order won’t be able to make a lasting impact by playing by its rules. This meeting between Kim Jong-un and Putin showcases an alternative approach to diplomacy and international alliances that challenges the current Western-dominated narrative.

As the meeting between Kim Jong-un and President Putin unfolds, the possibility of a substantial transaction between North Korea and Russia remains intriguing. It presents an opportunity for both countries to redefine their relationship and potentially shape the geopolitical landscape in unforeseen ways.