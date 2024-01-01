North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Pledges to Enhance Military Capabilities in 2024

In a recent ruling Workers’ Party meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un outlined his plans to strengthen the country’s military capabilities in 2024. Kim’s comments come as a response to what he views as “vicious” and “unprecedented” moves by the United States and its allies to provoke North Korea. The main focuses of Kim’s plans include launching three military spy satellites, producing more nuclear materials, and developing advanced attack drones.

Kim emphasized the need for an “overwhelming” war readiness to counter potential enemy provocations. He intends to launch three additional military spy satellites, building on the success of the country’s first reconnaissance satellite launched in November. These satellites will provide North Korea with enhanced surveillance capabilities.

Furthermore, Kim stressed the importance of establishing a reliable foundation for producing more nuclear weapons. This includes the production of fissile materials like weapons-grade plutonium and highly enriched uranium. Additionally, Kim issued directives to enhance the country’s submarine capabilities and develop various types of modern unmanned combat equipment, including armed drones.

While Kim’s statements suggest a potential escalation of weapons tests, experts believe that it may be a strategic move to gain leverage for future negotiations with the U.S. If former President Donald Trump returns to the White House, Kim may seek sanctions relief in exchange for rhetorical restraint and a freeze on testing.

Since the breakdown of diplomacy with Trump in 2019, Kim has been focusing on modernizing North Korea’s nuclear arsenal. With the upcoming U.S. presidential elections, Kim may be calculating that a second term for Trump could lead to concessions as the U.S. grapples with other international conflicts. Conversely, if President Joe Biden is reelected, North Korea may face greater challenges in achieving its goals.

North Korea’s actions have drawn condemnation from South Korea’s Unification Ministry, which accuses the country of advancing its nuclear program and displaying hostility towards its neighbors. South Korea, in alliance with the United States, asserts its commitment to deter North Korean threats.

Looking ahead, analysts speculate that limited clashes between North and South Korea could occur along the tense border. The South Korean spy agency predicts military provocations and cyberattacks leading up to the South Korean parliamentary elections in April and the U.S. presidential election in November.

Kim’s strategy also involves strengthening cooperation with “anti-imperialist, independent” countries that oppose U.S.-led Western hegemony. While the countries were not specifically named, North Korea has sought closer ties with Russia and China, who have consistently blocked attempts to impose harsher sanctions on the country. North Korea’s alleged support for Russia in exchange for military technology has raised concerns among Western powers.

While North Korea may not have yet developed functioning intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the continental U.S., it possesses shorter-range nuclear-armed missiles that can reach South Korea. As Kim moves forward with his plans to enhance North Korea’s military capabilities, the region remains on high alert.

