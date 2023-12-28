North Korea’s Kim Declares Intensified Preparedness for War Against US-led Confrontations

In a recent key political meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un emphasized the need to bolster war readiness in order to defend against what he referred to as unprecedented confrontations from the United States and its allies. The state media reported this statement on Thursday, shedding light on the country’s strategic objectives for 2024 and its intention to continue weapons tests to modernize its nuclear arsenal.

Kim’s remarks indicate that North Korea aims to use its strengthened arsenal as leverage for potential diplomacy with the United States, possibly after the upcoming November 2024 presidential election. The ruling party’s plenary meeting, spanning multiple days, has been a platform for setting forth military and munitions industry tasks to accelerate war preparations in the face of perceived anti-North Korea moves from the United States and its vassal forces.

The meeting discussed the direction of North Korea’s engagement with South Korea and expanding strategic cooperation with anti-imperialist nations. However, specific details regarding these matters were not provided. The outcomes of the meeting are expected to be publicized by the state media after its conclusion on December 31.

Experts anticipate that North Korea will make pledges and take steps to enhance its nuclear attack capability while also seeking to deepen its cooperation with Russia and China, both of whom are embroiled in separate confrontations with the United States.

South Korea’s intelligence agency has expressed concern over potential military provocations and cyberattacks by North Korea prior to the parliamentary elections in April 2024 and the U.S. presidential election in November 2024. The agency noted that senior figures within the North Korean military, previously involved in major deadly attacks, have recently been appointed to key positions.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, during his visit to a frontline army unit, called for a swift and stern response to any provocations by North Korea. He urged troops to retaliate immediately if provoked, rather than reporting it later.

According to Lee Sang-sook, a research professor at Seoul’s Institute of Foreign Affairs and National Security, there is a possibility of limited clashes triggered by North Korean provocations along the highly tense border between the two Koreas in the coming year. Lee also believes that North Korea may conduct test launches of intermediate-range missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, and other weapons as part of its five-year military buildup plan initiated in 2021.

The North Korean meeting is likely to address various topics, including the country’s ambition to operate more spy satellites. North Korea recently launched its first military reconnaissance satellite on November 21 and expressed its intention to launch more satellites to enhance its surveillance capabilities.

North Korea has been conducting a series of missile tests, including the launch of the advanced Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile on December 18, 2022, in violation of United Nations sanctions. The North argues that these tests are necessary to counter what it perceives as invasion rehearsals through joint military exercises conducted by the United States and South Korea. Since the breakdown of high-stakes diplomacy between Kim and then-President Donald Trump in 2019, Kim has refused to engage in further negotiations with the United States.

The United States has maintained its commitment to a diplomatic approach and emphasized that it harbors no hostile intent toward North Korea. The defense of South Korea and Japan remains a steadfast priority for the U.S.

Source: AP News

