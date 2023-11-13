North Korea Pledges Unwavering Support for Russia Amid Summit with Putin

In a summit held at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un has expressed unwavering support for Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting, lasting over four hours, signifies the alignment of interests between the two countries. While Russia seeks stockpiles of aging ammunition and rockets for Soviet-era weapons from North Korea, Kim is believed to be seeking Russian assistance in developing military reconnaissance satellites.

The decision to meet at the Vostochny Cosmodrome suggests that Kim is keen on enhancing the threat of his nuclear-capable missiles through the development of military spy satellites. However, North Korea has struggled to successfully launch its first military spy satellite into orbit in the past.

During the summit, Putin welcomed Kim and emphasized the wartime support provided by the Soviet Union to North Korea. The talks covered various areas of potential cooperation, including economic collaboration, humanitarian issues, and the regional situation. Kim, in response, pledged continued support for Russia, making a veiled reference to the war in Ukraine.

While analysts suggest that North Korea possesses tens of millions of aging artillery shells and rockets based on Soviet designs that could potentially bolster Russian forces in Ukraine, both North Korean and Russian officials deny allegations of arms trading. It is important to note that any arms trade between the two nations would violate international sanctions previously supported by Russia.

It is evident that Russia’s isolation in the international community has deepened since its invasion of Ukraine. The subsequent sanctions have severely impacted Moscow’s economy and reduced the number of world leaders willing to engage with Putin. The summit with Kim came shortly after a suspicious plane crash that killed Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, which had launched a rebellion challenging Putin. The Kremlin, however, denied any involvement in the crash.

