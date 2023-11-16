A Day in North Korea’s Far East: Kim Jong Un Explores Culture and Cooperation

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s visit to Russia’s Far East continues to captivate the world’s attention as he embarks on a series of engagements and discussions. After inspecting Russia’s advanced weaponry and holding talks on expanding military coordination, Kim took a more lighthearted approach on Sunday. He toured a university and enjoyed a walrus show at a Russian aquarium.

Kim’s discussions with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu focused on strengthening the strategic and tactical coordination between their countries’ militaries. This has raised concerns in the West about a potential arms alliance that could impact the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

During his visit to the Far Eastern Federal University in Russky Island, Kim engaged in conversations with Russian officials and explored the campus. He met with Oleg Kozhemyako, governor of Russia’s Primorye region, and other key figures, discussing potential exchange programs and collaborations between North Korean and Russian students.

In a later visit to the Primorsky Aquarium, the largest aquarium in Russia, Kim watched captivating performances by beluga whales, bottlenose dolphins, fur seals, and a delightful walrus called “Misha.” It is clear that the North Korean leader thoroughly enjoyed this unique cultural experience.

Kim’s trip to Russia, culminating in a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlights the alignment of their interests in the face of Western confrontations. Speculations on the transfer of munitions from North Korea to Russia in exchange for advanced weapons technology to advance Kim’s nuclear ambitions have also surfaced.

As part of his visit, Kim explored the aircraft plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, where Russia’s powerful fighter jets are produced. He then visited an airport near Vladivostok, where he had the opportunity to closely examine Russia’s strategic bombers and other warplanes. This display of military power underscores the potential for future cooperation between the two nations.

Kim’s discussions with Russian officials revealed the extent of Russia’s involvement in the conflict in Ukraine. This includes the recent supply of new cruise missiles to Russia’s Tu-160 bomber, which has a range of over 6,500 kilometers. Kim also learned about Russia’s cutting-edge hypersonic Kinzhal missile, carried by the MiG-31 fighter jet, which has seen combat in Ukraine.

The visit continued with an inspection of the Admiral Shaposhnikov frigate in Vladivostok. During the briefing, Kim gained insights into the frigate’s capabilities, including its long-range Kalibr cruise missiles which have been used in past engagements in Ukraine.

Kim’s itinerary has showcased his military and technological interests, offering insights into his objectives for closer collaboration with Russia. With potential military cooperation on the horizon, experts suggest that North Korea aims to modernize its outdated air force and strengthen its navy. These efforts may involve acquiring Russia’s sophisticated technologies for ballistic missile submarines and nuclear-propelled submarines and the initiation of joint naval exercises between the two countries.

In addition to the military engagements, Kim took time to appreciate Russia’s cultural offerings. He attended a ballet performance of Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s “Sleeping Beauty” at a local theater. The applause and uplifting response from the audience undoubtedly left an impression on the North Korean leader.

As Kim’s visit to Russia’s Far East progresses, it remains to be seen how these interactions and discussions will shape the future trajectory of North Korea’s international relations and military capabilities.

