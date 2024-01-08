New Perspective: Kim Jong Un’s Birthday Passes Quietly Amidst Political Burdens

SEOUL, South Korea – There were no extravagant public celebrations in North Korea as leader Kim Jong Un turned 40 on Monday. Unlike his late father and grandfather, who enjoyed massive military parades and loyalty campaigns on their birthdays, Kim’s special day went unacknowledged by the state news agency. This lack of public fanfare has raised speculation among observers.

Some believe that Kim may feel he is still relatively young and lacks significant achievements to warrant lavish celebrations. Others suggest that the absence of a birthday bash could be tied to concerns about his late mother, who was born in Japan. The attention drawn to her background and status as Kim Jong Il’s third or fourth wife is seen as potentially detrimental to Kim’s dynastic rule.

Kim Jong Un’s relentless pursuit of a larger nuclear arsenal has resulted in punishing U.S.-led sanctions that have severely impacted North Korea’s economy. As a result, Kim has had to concede his policy failures, as his promise that North Koreans would never have to tighten their belts again remains unfulfilled. The combination of economic hardship and the ongoing pandemic has further strained the country’s already fragile economy.

Despite these challenges, Kim’s position as leader remains strong, largely unchallenged politically. Experts anticipate that he will continue to intensify weapons tests in the coming months leading up to the U.S. presidential election in November. In a recent ruling party meeting, Kim pledged to expand the country’s nuclear arsenal and launch additional spy satellites in response to what he called an unprecedented confrontation led by the U.S.

Kim’s birthday, however, still faces resistance in becoming an official holiday, as older members of North Korea’s ruling elite perceive him as too young. Birthdays hold great significance in the mythology surrounding Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, who were revered with god-like status since the country’s establishment in 1948. Their birthdays are celebrated with grand tributes to their statues, dance parties, fireworks, and art performances. On milestone birthdays, massive military parades showcasing the country’s military might are held.

It is worth mentioning that Kim Jong Un has only been publicly honored on his birthday once before, in 2014, by former NBA star Dennis Rodman during an exhibition basketball game in Pyongyang. Details about Kim’s birth are typically not publicized, and when his birthday eventually becomes an official holiday, it is unlikely that specific information about his birth will be disclosed.

Kim’s late mother, Ko Yong Hui, adds another layer of complexity to the issue. Her Japanese heritage, combined with the fact that she was not Kim Jong Il’s first wife, is considered a weak point that challenges Kim’s legitimacy as part of the revered Paektu bloodline.

As political burdens and complex family dynamics surround his birthday, Kim Jong Un continues to navigate his leadership while facing external pressures. The world will closely monitor his next moves as tensions rise with rival South Korea and ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

