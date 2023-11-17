North Korea’s Kim and Russia’s Putin Set to Hold Summit

SEOUL/MOSCOW, September 11 – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is preparing for an upcoming visit to Russia where he will meet with President Vladimir Putin. The meeting, confirmed by both countries, is expected to be a significant summit considering Russia’s increasing isolation due to the conflict in Ukraine.

Kim’s visit to Russia comes at the invitation of Putin, and while the details of their discussions have not been revealed, experts speculate that they may include potential arms deals and economic support for North Korea. This meeting has raised concerns among the United States and its allies, who fear closer military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

While the exact schedule of Kim’s visit has not been confirmed by Moscow or Pyongyang, South Korean media reports suggest that the North Korean leader has already left on a special train bound for Russia. This is in line with Kim’s usual method of travel, characterized by a high level of secrecy and security. The specially designed train includes armored carriages equipped with communication systems and a personal suite for Kim’s use.

North Korea has been one of the few countries openly supporting Russia since the invasion of Ukraine, and Putin has expressed his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with North Korea. This summit will mark the second meeting between Kim and Putin, with their first summit taking place in Vladivostok in 2019 following the breakdown of nuclear disarmament talks between North Korea and the United States.

While the focus of the upcoming summit is expected to be on military cooperation, there is also speculation about the possibility of a deal for arms supply. The United States has strongly discouraged North Korea from providing weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine, warning of potential consequences.

The growing relationship between Kim and Putin highlights the global divide over the conflict in Ukraine. Experts suggest that North Korea’s support allows Putin to prolong the war, which is concerning for Europe. It also demonstrates that not all countries align with the stance of the United States and Europe, as some nations, like North Korea, openly support Russia without fearing consequences.

As preparations continue for Kim’s visit, security measures are being heightened and refurbishments are taking place at the main train station in the Russian border city of Khasan. The details of the summit, including the exact date and location, have yet to be officially announced.

FAQs

1. What is the purpose of Kim Jong Un’s visit to Russia?

– Kim Jong Un is visiting Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin. The specific agenda of their discussions has not been disclosed, but potential topics include arms deals and economic support for North Korea.

2. Why are the United States and its allies concerned about closer military cooperation between Russia and North Korea?

– The United States and its allies are worried about the implications of increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, particularly in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. They fear that such cooperation could contribute to destabilization in the region.

3. What is the significance of this summit?

– The summit between Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin is significant due to Russia’s growing isolation over the conflict in Ukraine. It highlights the divergent global views on the issue and the various countries’ positions of support or non-support.

Sources:

– [Reuters](https://www.reuters.com)

– [Brussels School of Governance](https://brussels-school.be/)