North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has asserted the country’s recent satellite launch as an exercise of its inherent right to self-defense. The regime celebrates this achievement, proclaiming its newfound capability to strike any target worldwide. Through its state media, North Korea announced that it successfully put its first spy satellite into orbit, drawing international criticism for violating United Nations resolutions that prohibit the use of technology linked to ballistic missile programs.

In a visit to the National Aerospace Technology Administration (NATA), Kim Jong Un commended the space scientists and technicians involved, referring to the launch as an “eye-opening event.” He emphasized the satellite’s significance in the face of the perceived “dangerous and aggressive” actions of hostile forces. North Korea firmly views the possession of a reconnaissance satellite as an exercise of its right to self-defense, an unwavering determination that neither allows concessions nor interruptions.

A reception was held by North Korea to commemorate the successful launch, during which Premier Kim Tok Hun expressed the belief that the satellite would further enhance the country’s military capabilities, transforming it into “the world’s best army with the capacity to strike globally.” The event featured photographs from state media, capturing Kim Jong Un’s intimate celebrations alongside his family members and esteemed individuals such as rocket scientists and engineers.

While South Korean officials suspect Russian technical assistance in the latest launch, Russia and North Korea have denied any substantial arms deals while acknowledging the potential for enhanced cooperation. This launch marks North Korea’s third attempt this year, following two previous failures and Kim Jong Un’s rare visit to Russia in September. During the trip, President Vladimir Putin affirmed his commitment to assisting Pyongyang in satellite development.

South Korean authorities have reported that the North Korean satellite is likely in orbit, but it will require time to evaluate its operational status. As the world continues to monitor North Korea’s advancements in the field of space exploration, questions arise regarding the regime’s intentions, the impact on regional stability, and the feasibility of achieving international cooperation in regulating the peaceful use of outer space.

