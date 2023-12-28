North Korea’s Kim Jong-un Calls for Heightened Military Preparedness amidst Intensifying Tensions

North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, has issued orders for the country’s military to “accelerate” its war preparations in response to what he called unprecedented confrontational actions by the United States. Addressing the end-of-year meeting of the Korean Workers Party, Kim emphasized the need for the state’s munitions industry, nuclear weapons sector, and civil defense departments to counter the growing threats. The North Korean leader did not provide further details on the specific measures to be taken.

Kim also highlighted plans for expanding strategic cooperation with “anti-imperialist independent” nations, as reported by the state media agency Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). He stated that the “military situation” on the Korean peninsula had reached an extreme level due to the US and its allies’ confrontational moves, which the country had never witnessed before in its history.

The recent months have seen North Korea strengthening its ties with Russia, leading to accusations from Washington that Pyongyang has been providing military equipment to Moscow for use in its conflict with Ukraine. In return, North Korea receives technical support to enhance its own military capabilities. Under Kim’s guidance, North Korea has continuously enhanced its military power throughout the year. It launched a new spy satellite and conducted a record number of missile tests. Just last week, North Korea successfully tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile in five months.

This missile test has raised concerns in Seoul, prompting 1,000 military personnel, police officers, and firefighters to participate in rare defense drills simulating an attack on the South Korean capital. The exercises simulated assaults on critical infrastructure such as water supply facilities, telephone network stations, and underground communication and power cable corridors.

Seoul’s mayor, Oh Se-hoon, referred to the recent surprise attack by Hamas on Israel as a significant lesson for South Korea. He stressed that having superior military capabilities would be rendered useless if the enemy mounts a successful shock assault. Given Seoul’s close proximity to North Korea’s military border—only 38 km (24 miles) away—it is vulnerable to an attack at any time. Oh advocates for South Korea to possess its own nuclear weapons to negate the threat from Pyongyang, but President Yoon Suk Yeol has ruled out this option. Instead, the South Korean president is focused on strengthening the alliance with the United States and restoring security ties with Japan.

President Yoon recently visited a frontline military unit in Yeoncheon county to evaluate its defense readiness and urged immediate retaliation in the event of any provocation by North Korea. The State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller, emphasized that the US does not harbor any hostile intent toward North Korea and remains committed to a diplomatic approach. However, Washington’s commitment to defending South Korea and Japan remains unwavering.

Last month, North Korean state media warned that a new “physical clash and war” could be imminent following the cancellation of a crucial military pact aimed at reducing tensions with South Korea. The agreement, signed in 2018, aimed to lessen the chances of accidental military escalation along the heavily militarized border. However, Pyongyang violated international sanctions by launching a spy satellite, leading to the agreement’s dissolution.

In addition to military matters, Kim Jong-un also outlined economic goals for the upcoming year. Describing it as a “decisive year,” he expressed the need to accomplish the country’s five-year development plan, which includes addressing severe food shortages. Although North Korea’s crop production is estimated to have increased in 2023 due to favorable weather conditions, it remains insufficient to alleviate the country’s chronic food scarcity.

The multi-day meeting of the Korean Workers Party will continue until the end of the year, with a final report scheduled to be publicly delivered on January 1.

