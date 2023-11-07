Kim Jong Un Calls for Increase in Missile Production to Ensure Military Power

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has emphasized the need to enhance missile production to establish “overwhelming military power” and remain prepared for any potential conflict, according to state media KCNA. During his recent visit to munitions factories, Kim instructed for an escalation in the production of tactical missiles, missile launch platforms, armored vehicles, and artillery shells. This call for increased military readiness comes as South Korea and the United States are gearing up for their annual joint military drills.

By prioritizing the development of the munitions industry, Kim aims to achieve significant progress in strengthening frontline military units. The leader underscored the importance of qualitative advancements in war preparations and highlighted the factories’ responsibility in accelerating this process. Additionally, he urged exponential growth in the production of large-caliber multiple rocket launcher rounds to reinforce frontline artillery units. Kim emphasized that such measures are necessary to ensure an overpowering military capability, thereby deterring hostile forces and annihilating the enemy if they choose to engage in conflict.

South Korea and the United States have announced their plans to conduct the Ulchi Freedom Guardian summer exercises from August 21 to August 31. These drills aim to improve their ability to respond effectively to North Korea’s evolving nuclear and missile threats. While Pyongyang has consistently criticized these military exercises, considering them a rehearsal for nuclear war, the allies view them as essential for maintaining a robust combined defense posture.

This year’s exercises will involve tens of thousands of troops from both countries, along with some member states of the U.N. Command, engaged in approximately 30 field training programs. It is important to emphasize that these drills are crucial in light of the growing military provocations by North Korea, as confirmed by Colonel Lee Sung-jun, spokesman for South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The trilateral summit at Camp David, scheduled for August 18, will provide an opportunity for the leaders of South Korea, the United States, and Japan to discuss further security cooperation regarding North Korea, Ukraine, and other pertinent issues. Furthermore, Kim’s recent visit to “typhoon-hit areas” demonstrates his commitment to overseeing the recovery efforts following tropical storm Khanun, which resulted in extensive flooding across the Korean peninsula.

In conclusion, Kim Jong Un’s call for an increase in missile production underscores the importance of maintaining a strong military capability in the face of potential threats. The joint military drills between South Korea and the United States play a crucial role in enhancing readiness and deterring aggression. As leaders convene at the trilateral summit, security cooperation and regional stability will take center stage in discussions, emphasizing the need for a united stance against shared challenges.