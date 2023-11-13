North Korean Leader Criticizes Officials Over Flooding, Raises Concerns for Economy

In a strong rebuke, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed his dissatisfaction with his country’s top officials for their handling of the recent flooding in the western coastal region. The flooding, a common occurrence during the summer, has caused extensive damage to farmlands due to inadequate drainage and deforestation.

Kim’s criticism appears to serve two purposes. Firstly, it could be an attempt to shift blame onto the officials for the economic difficulties and food insecurity that North Korea currently faces. Secondly, it may lay the groundwork for a reshuffling of senior leadership within the government.

During a visit to a tideland in the western coastal area, which experienced severe flooding, Kim accused the officials of neglecting their duties in a “very irresponsible” manner, as reported by the official Korean Central News Agency. Premier Kim Tok Hun was specifically criticized for his passive approach, while the vice premier and the director of the tideland reclamation bureau were also berated for their lack of commitment and alleged concealment of fuel oil.

Kim Jong Un emphasized that the recent flooding was a man-made disaster, attributing it to a faulty construction project aimed at improving drainage. Despite the discovery of a significant leak during the project, it proceeded, leading to the subsequent destruction. Kim ordered strict disciplinary measures against those responsible for the damage caused by the flooding.

While no human casualties were reported, analysts find Kim’s response unusually strong. This suggests that he may view the flooding as an opportunity to restructure the top officials in a bid to restore public confidence in his government’s ability to revive the struggling economy, which has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Tae Yongho, a former South Korean lawmaker who once served at the North Korean Embassy in London, Kim Jong Un’s actions reflect a desire to address rising public complaints about deteriorating livelihoods and economic conditions. Expert opinions outside of North Korea point to food shortages and economic troubles exacerbated by strict pandemic measures, UN sanctions, and the country’s own mismanagement. However, there is currently no indication of an imminent famine or widespread public unrest that could jeopardize Kim’s hold on power over the 26 million people in North Korea.