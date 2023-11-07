North Korea Replaces Top General and Calls for Increased Weapons Production

In a recent development, North Korea’s Chief of the General Staff, Pak Su Il, has been replaced by General Ri Yong Gil, who previously served as the country’s defense minister and top commander of conventional troops. The change in leadership was announced by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a meeting of the Central Military Commission.

Kim’s remarks at the meeting emphasized the need for increased weapons production, expansion of military drills, and preparations for the possibility of war. Although the country’s state media, KCNA, did not explicitly name the enemies being referred to, there is speculation that North Korea is focused on flexing its military muscle.

One of the key agenda items discussed in the meeting was the issue of making full war preparations, including securing more powerful strike means to ensure perfect military readiness. Kim called for all munitions industrial establishments to push ahead with the mass-production of various weapons and equipment. He also emphasized the importance of actively conducting actual war drills to efficiently operate the newly deployed latest weapons and equipment.

This call for increased arms production comes at a time when the United States suspects North Korea of providing weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine. However, both Russia and North Korea have denied these claims.

The visit of Kim to weapons factories, where he called for the production of more missile engines, artillery, and other weapons, further highlights North Korea’s focus on military buildup. Additionally, the country recently held a large defense expo and military parade, showcasing its newest and most advanced weaponry to visiting Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

It is worth noting that tensions between North Korea and its neighboring countries, particularly the United States and South Korea, remain high. The upcoming military drills scheduled between them are viewed by North Korea as a threat to its security, reinforcing the perception that the drills are conducted in preparation for a future invasion.

As North Korea undergoes this leadership change and emphasizes increased weapons production, the international community closely monitors the situation, hoping for peaceful resolutions and reduced tensions in the region.