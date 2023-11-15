North Korea and Russia Discuss Potential Arms Deal, Raising Concerns

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is reportedly considering a trip to Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin for talks regarding a potential arms deal. Sources suggest that the discussions are centered around Moscow’s interest in acquiring weapons for its involvement in the conflict in Ukraine. The US National Security Council has stated that negotiations between Russia and North Korea are actively progressing, following a visit by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to Pyongyang in July. The discussions have reached a stage where leader-level diplomatic engagement between Kim and Putin is being considered.

While the exact details of the potential meeting are unknown, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service has expressed its vigilance in monitoring developments and the possibility of Kim visiting Russia soon. CNN has reached out to the Russian embassy in Washington for comment, while the Kremlin has chosen to refrain from providing any official statement on the matter. However, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke at a White House briefing, acknowledging the progress in discussions between North Korea and Russia. Sullivan highlighted that economic sanctions against Russia have effectively reduced its defense industrial base and emphasized the importance of North Korea honoring its commitment not to supply weapons that could harm Ukraine.

As talks continue, concern has arisen regarding the technology North Korea is seeking from Russia in exchange for weaponry. US officials have expressed worries over the potential advancement of North Korea’s satellite and nuclear-powered submarine capabilities. These advancements could significantly enhance North Korea’s capabilities in areas where it has not yet fully developed, bringing about potential security risks.

The New York Times initially reported on the possible meeting between Kim and Putin, speculating that it could occur this month at a university campus in Vladivostok, where the Eastern Economic Forum is scheduled to take place. Notably, this would mark Kim’s second visit to Russia since assuming leadership of North Korea, with his previous visit involving travel by armored train from Pyongyang to Vladivostok. The United States has been increasingly concerned about North Korea’s military assistance to Russia in its war efforts in Ukraine, as this would be in violation of US sanctions. In response, the US Treasury recently imposed sanctions on three entities allegedly involved in arms deals between North Korea and Russia.

Since Shoigu’s visit in July, a second delegation of Russian officials has held further discussions in Pyongyang regarding the potential arms deal. Both Putin and Kim have exchanged letters expressing their commitment to increasing bilateral cooperation. US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby has revealed that North Korea has already supplied infantry rockets and missiles to Russia, which were then utilized by Wagner forces, a private military group. The ongoing arms deal being negotiated could potentially provide the Russian military with a significant quantity and range of munitions from North Korea to be used in Ukraine.



