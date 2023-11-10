The History Behind North Korea’s Quiet Leader

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently attended a photo session commemorating the 75th anniversary of the country’s founding. Despite the celebrations and various events taking place, Kim opted to stay away, sparking rumors of an impending trip to Russia. Details surrounding his absence remain a mystery as North Korea’s state media remains silent about the matter.

During the photo session, Kim praised the patriotic citizens who prioritize state affairs above their personal interests. He commended their commitment, noting that they are the driving force behind the country’s transformation and the success of the Workers’ Party of Korea.

Speculation continues to swirl around Kim’s potential visit to Vladivostok, where he would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Reports suggest that discussions regarding weapons supplies and military cooperation may be on the agenda. However, both North Korea and Russia have denied engaging in arms negotiations.

The United States, on the other hand, has warned against any potential weapons transfer from North Korea to Russia, particularly ones that could be used in Ukraine. Despite these concerns, experts believe that North Korea may seek to address its military resource gaps, focusing on the development of nuclear weapons capable of being delivered by ballistic missiles and submarines.

Notably, North Korea recently unveiled what they claimed to be a tactical nuclear attack submarine. However, South Korea’s military has cast doubts on its operational readiness, suggesting that North Korea may be exaggerating its capabilities.

As discussions and rumors continue to circulate, it remains unclear when Kim Jong Un will make a move towards deepening ties with Russia. Nevertheless, analysts predict that forging closer relations with Moscow could prove beneficial for North Korea, particularly as the country faces increasing isolation on the international stage.

