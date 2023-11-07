Kim Jong Un Replaces Top General and Urges Military Preparedness

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made significant changes within the country’s military hierarchy, dismissing General Pak Su Il and appointing Ri Yong Gil as the new chief of the general staff. This move comes as Kim ordered the military to intensify war preparations “in an offensive way,” according to state media reports.

While it is unclear who the specific enemy is, Kim emphasized the strategic importance of Seoul and its surrounding area during a meeting of the central military commission in Pyongyang. The images released by the Korean Central News Agency clearly showed Kim pointing to the South Korean capital on a map to emphasize the target.

The sudden removal of General Pak Su Il after just seven months raises questions about the significance of his dismissal. Ramon Pacheco Pardo, an expert in international relations, suggests that the real importance lies in whether Pak loses all his positions or not. If he loses all his positions, it could indicate a broader shift within the military leadership.

Kim’s decision to replace a seasoned military veteran like Ri Yong Gil with Pak Su Il is also noteworthy. Ri has previously served as both defense minister and chief of the general staff, which suggests that Kim is placing individuals with a proven track record in key positions. This move reflects Kim’s desire for strong and experienced leadership as the country focuses on military preparedness.

The latest developments highlight Kim Jong Un’s commitment to maintaining a high level of military readiness and his readiness to make swift and decisive changes within the military hierarchy. While the enemy remains unnamed, the appointment of Ri Yong Gil and the emphasis on offensive war preparations signal a strong message from North Korea to its adversaries in the region.