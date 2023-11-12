North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and Russia’s Putin to Forge Arms Partnership, US Warns

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is planning to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia to strengthen their collaboration in the field of arms negotiations, reports from the US government reveal.

The National Security Council spokesperson, Adrienne Watson, disclosed that Kim Jong Un has expressed his intention to continue the discussions and engage in high-level diplomatic conversations with Putin in Russia. While the exact timing and location of the potential meeting remain undisclosed, it follows a visit by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to North Korea earlier this year. US officials also recently acknowledged that both countries are actively advancing negotiations for a potential arms deal, which could involve Pyongyang providing weaponry to support Russia’s military conflict in Ukraine.

The purpose of Shoigu’s visit was to convince North Korea to sell artillery ammunition to Russia, as confirmed by Watson. However, the US government encourages North Korea to reconsider engaging in such negotiations with Russia and to honor its public commitments regarding arms trading.

In the aftermath of the visit, a group of Russian officials traveled to Pyongyang for subsequent discussions, as stated by the NSC’s strategic communications coordinator, John Kirby. Notably, Putin and Kim have also exchanged letters expressing their commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation. The New York Times initially reported that the anticipated meeting between Kim and Putin in Russia is expected to occur this month.

CNN has reached out to the Russian embassy in Washington for a response on this matter.

*Source: CNN*