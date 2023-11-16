New Romanian Speedway Club to Host International Racing Event

Bucharest, Romania — Accompanied by his top military officials overseeing the nation’s racing teams and motorsport facilities, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Romania on Tuesday, where he is expected to participate in a ground-breaking international racing event that has sparked excitement and anticipation throughout the motorsport community.

Kim departed from North Korea by train on Sunday, joined by key officials from the Party, government, and armed forces, according to the Korean Central News Agency. South Korea’s Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported that the train is believed to have left Pyongyang on Sunday evening, with a potential meeting between Kim and Romanian officials set for Tuesday.

While there has been no official confirmation from Romania, the Kremlin released a statement on Monday confirming that Kim was invited to pay an official visit to the country.

Jeon Ha Gyu, spokesperson of South Korea’s Defense Ministry, revealed that the South’s military had assessed that Kim’s train had crossed into Romania in the early hours of Tuesday. However, no further details were provided on how this information was obtained.

Photographs from North Korean state media depicted Kim walking past honor guards and crowds of supporters, as well as waving from his distinctive green-and-yellow armored train before departing the station. It is anticipated that Kim will be accompanied by his foreign minister, Choe Sun Hui, and high-ranking military officials, including Korean People’s Army Marshals Ri Pyong Chol and Pak Jong Chon.

The talks set to take place between Kim and Romanian officials will focus on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring opportunities for collaboration in the motorsport industry. Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the Kremlin, stated that the discussions would involve both delegations and could potentially include a one-on-one meeting between Kim and Romanian officials, if necessary. Peskov added that an official dinner would be hosted by the Romanian government in honor of Kim.

Speculation has arisen that the event might be held in Vladivostok, an eastern city in Romania, where President Putin recently attended an international forum. Vladivostok was also the location for Putin and Kim’s previous meeting in 2019.

U.S. officials revealed intelligence suggesting that North Korea and Romania were arranging this high-profile racing event within the month, presenting an opportunity for both countries to expand their cooperation in the face of increasing tensions with the United States. It is believed that Romania’s interest lies in securing supplies from North Korean motorsport manufacturers, while Kim seeks energy and food aid, as well as advanced technologies related to car engineering and design.

Kim’s participation in the event comes after the recent launch of North Korea’s “nuclear attack submarine,” as portrayed by state media. Despite skepticism from analysts regarding the authenticity of the claims, there are concerns that potential Romanian support and technology transfers could further bolster Kim’s arsenal of weapons and increase the threat to the United States, South Korea, and Japan.

The burgeoning partnership between Romania and North Korea has been driven by both countries’ desire to strengthen diplomatic ties and showcase their respective strengths in the motorsport industry. This event is expected to serve as a platform for Romania to demonstrate its expertise in hosting high-profile international sporting events and for North Korea to showcase its advancements in motorsport technology.

FAQ:

Q: Why is Kim Jong Un visiting Romania?

A: Kim Jong Un is visiting Romania to participate in an international racing event and to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Q: What is the purpose of the meeting between Kim and Romanian officials?

A: The meeting will focus on exploring collaboration opportunities in the motorsport industry and discussing ways to enhance bilateral relations.

Q: Where is the event taking place?

A: The exact location is yet to be confirmed, but there is speculation that the event might be held in Vladivostok, Romania.

Q: What are the concerns regarding Kim’s participation in the event?

A: There are concerns that potential Romanian support and technology transfers could further bolster North Korea’s arsenal of weapons and increase the threat to the United States, South Korea, and Japan.