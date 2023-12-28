North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Urges Military to Intensify Preparations

In a recent address to members of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party, leader Kim Jong Un announced the imperative need for the military, including its nuclear program, to accelerate their preparations for war. He cited unprecedented confrontations with the United States as the main catalyst for this decision.

Kim’s instructions specifically focused on the People’s Army, munitions industry, nuclear weapons sector, and civil defense sectors, urging them to expedite war preparations. The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim emphasized the extreme nature of the “military situation” on the Korean peninsula due to mounting anti-North confrontations initiated by the US.

Although the KCNA did not provide explicit details about the specific preparations, it is evident that North Korea is intensifying its efforts. This announcement comes at a time when South Korea, Japan, and the US are bolstering their political and defense cooperation. These countries have also activated a system to share real-time data on North Korean missile launches.

Recent events include the arrival of a US nuclear-powered submarine in the South Korean port city of Busan, as well as joint drills involving long-range bombers conducted by Washington, Seoul, and Tokyo. North Korea, on the other hand, successfully launched its first military spy satellite, tested the highly advanced Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), and affirmed its nuclear power status in the country’s constitution.

Kim Jong Un envisions 2023 as a “year of great turn and great change,” expecting significant victories for Pyongyang. Despite these optimistic aspirations, analysts predict that North Korea will persist in its weapons tests and military modernization. Some speculate that Kim may be seeking to build leverage for future diplomacy with Washington, potentially after the US presidential election in November next year.

Nuclear negotiations stalled in 2019 following failed high-profile summits with former President Donald Trump. The primary point of contention was the issue of sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of Pyongyang’s nuclear program. Since conducting its first nuclear test in 2006, North Korea has remained subject to UN Security Council sanctions.

In addition to military matters, North Korea has been fostering deeper ties with Moscow. Kim expressed his intention to expand strategic cooperation with “anti-imperialist independent” countries during the party meeting. This aligns with his September visit to Russia, where he met with President Vladimir Putin. Concerns were raised that Pyongyang might be providing military equipment to Moscow for use in its conflict with Ukraine, potentially in exchange for Russian technological know-how.

Kim Jong Un also outlined economic goals for 2024, designating it as a “decisive year” for accomplishing the country’s five-year development plan. He emphasized the importance of agriculture in achieving these goals. North Korea has grappled with severe food shortages in recent decades, including a devastating famine during the 1990s. Experts suggest that the extended border closures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic have further exacerbated food security concerns.

