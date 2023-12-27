North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Highlights National Achievements in Year-End Political Meeting

By AP Assistant

The North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, lauded the accomplishments and triumphs that bolstered the nation’s power and elevated its reputation throughout the year, as he commenced an essential political gathering to establish new policy goals for 2024, according to state media reports on Wednesday.

During the ruling Workers’ Party’s year-end plenary meeting, experts predict that North Korea will emphasize its advancements in military capabilities due to the lack of economic achievements caused by ongoing international sanctions and pandemic-related economic difficulties.

As the meeting commenced on Tuesday, Kim described 2023 as a transformative year that witnessed significant progress and tangible change, resulting in the enhancement of the country’s national power and prestige, as declared by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The KCNA highlighted that North Korea reached remarkable milestones in defense capabilities this year, attributing them to the successful launch of their first military spy satellite in November and the introduction of other advanced weapons.

Furthermore, the KCNA stated that North Korea achieved an exceptional harvest this year, having completed the construction of new irrigation facilities ahead of schedule and successfully meeting significant agricultural objectives. Additionally, it highlighted the development of modern infrastructure, including the construction of new streets, houses, and buildings in Pyongyang and across the country.

The year-end plenary meeting of the Workers’ Party, projected to span several days, will review the outcomes of various state projects from the previous year and establish new objectives for the coming year. In recent years, North Korea has released the results of this meeting, along with Kim’s closing speech, in state media on January 1st, allowing him to forgo a separate New Year’s Day address.

The gathering takes place following North Korea’s recent launch of its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile, the solid-fueled Hwasong-18, into the sea. The Hwasong-18 missile, along with the military spy satellite, constitutes part of North Korea’s ongoing series of weapons tests. Although some experts doubt the military efficacy of the satellite’s high-resolution imaging capabilities, these launches serve as a warning to the United States and South Korea against their perceived antagonistic actions toward North Korea.

Foreign experts assert that Kim has expanded North Korea’s nuclear arsenal in response to increasing hostilities from the U.S. and its allies. Ultimately, it is believed that he hopes to leverage a larger nuclear arsenal for greater concessions when diplomatic negotiations resume.

South Korean Defense Minister Shin Wonsik recently informed lawmakers that North Korea appears to be accelerating its weapons testing activities, aiming to showcase defense sector achievements in the absence of significant progress in the economy and public welfare.

Despite North Korea’s struggling economy, exacerbated by the pandemic and international sanctions, monitoring groups confirm that there are no signs of a humanitarian crisis or social turmoil that could threaten Kim’s unwavering rule within the country.

In August, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service revealed that North Korea’s economy experienced contraction each year from 2020 to 2022, with its gross domestic product in 2022 over 12% lower than in 2016.