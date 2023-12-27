New Year’s Resolution: North Korea Celebrates Achievements Amid Global Trials

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has heralded a year of achievements and victories that have bolstered the country’s national power and prestige. As the year draws to a close, Kim opened a crucial political meeting aimed at setting new policy goals for 2024.

This week’s year-end plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party is expected to focus on highlighting North Korea’s advancements in arms development. The country, facing international sanctions and the economic impact of the pandemic, has sought to showcase its military prowess.

In his opening address, Kim declared 2023 as a significant turning point, symbolizing both substantial change and progress in North Korea’s development. The official Korean Central News Agency reported that the leader emphasized the nation’s efforts to improve its power and elevate its reputation.

According to the state media outlet, North Korea achieved significant advancements in defense capabilities this year. Notably, the successful launch of its first military spy satellite in November and the acquisition of other sophisticated weapons have strengthened the country’s defense posture.

Furthermore, North Korea boasted of a rare successful harvest this year, attributing it to the timely completion of new irrigation systems and the fulfillment of major agricultural objectives. Modernization efforts were also evident in the construction of new infrastructure, such as streets, houses, and buildings, in Pyongyang and across the country.

Despite notable progress, North Korea continues to face challenges in its food security. According to an assessment by South Korea’s Rural Development Administration, grain production increased by 6.9% to reach an estimated 4.8 million tons this year. However, this falls short of the necessary annual levels by approximately 0.7 million tons. Experts suggest that North Korea needs about 5.5 million tons of grain each year to feed its population of 25 million.

The ongoing Workers’ Party meeting, expected to span several days, will comprehensively review this year’s projects and establish new objectives for the upcoming year. In recent years, North Korea has published the outcomes of the meeting, including Kim’s closing speech, on January 1st, resulting in the cancellation of his traditional New Year’s Day address.

Interestingly, the meeting comes on the heels of North Korea’s recent launch of its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile, the solid-fueled Hwasong-18, into the sea. The missile, capable of striking the mainland U.S., served as a stern warning to the United States and South Korea in response to their perceived confrontational actions.

Last month, North Korea successfully deployed its first military spy satellite into orbit. However, outside experts question the satellite’s true capabilities and its potential for providing high-resolution images useful for military purposes.

This year has seen a continuous series of weapons tests by North Korea, with Kim justifying the expansion of its nuclear arsenal as a response to increasing hostilities from the U.S. and its allies. Foreign experts believe that Kim’s ultimate goal is to leverage a larger arsenal for greater concessions in future diplomatic negotiations.

South Korean Defense Minister Shin Wonsik recently shared concerns that North Korea may be accelerating its weapons testing activities to divert attention from the lack of progress in its economy and public welfare. The North Korean economy has been severely impacted by pandemic restrictions, international sanctions, and internal mismanagement. However, despite this challenging environment, monitoring groups have not reported any signs of a humanitarian crisis or social upheaval that could threaten Kim’s hold on power.

In August, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service revealed that North Korea’s economy contracted each year from 2020 to 2022, resulting in a 12% decrease in its gross domestic product compared to 2016.

FAQ:

1. What achievements did North Korea celebrate at the year-end political meeting?

– North Korea praised its advancements in defense capabilities, including the successful launch of a military spy satellite and the acquisition of sophisticated weapons. It also highlighted a rare good harvest and infrastructure developments.

2. What challenges does North Korea face in terms of food security?

– North Korea’s grain production, although increased, falls short of the annual requirements by approximately 0.7 million tons.

3. Why did North Korea launch its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile?

– The missile launch served as a warning to the U.S. and South Korea, signaling North Korea’s response to their perceived confrontational actions.

4. Is North Korea’s economy in crisis?

– While North Korea’s economy has faced challenges due to pandemic-related restrictions, international sanctions, and mismanagement, there are no signs of a humanitarian crisis or social upheaval.

5. What is the purpose of North Korea’s weapons tests?

– North Korea asserts that expanding its nuclear arsenal is a response to increasing hostilities. Foreign experts suggest that North Korea intends to leverage a larger arsenal for concessions in future diplomatic negotiations.

Sources:

South Korea’s Rural Development Administration: [link]

Korean Central News Agency: [link]

South Korean National Intelligence Service: [link]