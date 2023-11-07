North Korean Leader Expresses Frustration Over Economic Setbacks

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has expressed frustration with top officials for their handling of flood damage, stating that their negligence has had a detrimental impact on the national economy. According to state media, Kim visited a tideland on the west coast that had been ravaged by recent seawater flooding, resulting in significant damage to agricultural land. Over 560 hectares, including 270 hectares of rice paddies, were affected.

Rather than quoting Kim Jong Un’s specific statements, it can be summarized that he criticized officials for their irresponsibility and lack of commitment to their duties, particularly singling out Premier Kim Tok Hun. The North Korean leader believed that the administrative and economic discipline of the Kim Tok Hun Cabinet had deteriorated, leading to the negative repercussions on the state’s economic work due to an irresponsible work manner.

Kim’s visit to the flood-hit area is part of a series of inspections aimed at addressing the mounting concerns of a potential food crisis in the country. The continuous challenges posed by natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic have intensified the economic difficulties faced by North Korea.

Lim Eul-chul, a professor of North Korean studies, suggests that Kim’s criticism may indicate an impending cabinet reshuffle. This, in addition to the frustration expressed by Kim, highlights the fact that the economy is not progressing as planned. The reclusive country has faced food shortages in the past, including a severe famine in the 1990s, often exacerbated by natural disasters.

It is essential to note that the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent closure of borders have further strained the already precarious situation in North Korea. The dire economic conditions and the government’s response to these challenges will continue to shape the future trajectory of the nation.

In conclusion, Kim Jong Un’s strong rebuke of top officials over their handling of flood damage underscores the pressing economic setbacks faced by North Korea. The nation’s ability to navigate these challenges, including the impact of the pandemic, will determine its prospects for recovery and future development.