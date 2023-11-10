Increased Repression and the Impending Starvation in North Korea

The situation in North Korea continues to worsen as the government increases its repression of human rights and its people face the threat of starvation. According to the United Nations’ rights chief, Volker Türk, North Koreans are experiencing both severe economic difficulty and repression simultaneously. Informal markets and other means of survival are being dismantled, leaving people increasingly desperate. Meanwhile, the fear of state surveillance, arrest, interrogation, and detention has escalated.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s decision to close the borders in response to Covid-19 has only exacerbated the situation. Türk notes that the government’s restrictions have become even more extensive, with guards authorized to shoot anyone approaching the border unauthorized. Furthermore, access to the country remains restricted for almost all foreigners, including U.N. staff.

The repression of human rights in North Korea has taken various forms. Türk mentions that viewing “reactionary ideology and culture” is now a crime punishable by five to 15 years in prison. Distributing this material can lead to life imprisonment or even the death penalty. The government has also shut down markets and criminalized private means of generating income, leaving people unable to provide for themselves and their families. This has resulted in extreme hunger and acute shortages of medication.

The militarization of North Korea plays a significant role in the violation of human rights. Forced labor, including labor in political prison camps and the use of schoolchildren to collect harvests, serves to support the military apparatus of the state and its weapons-building capabilities. These violations directly contribute to the worsening conditions faced by the North Korean people.

Elizabeth Salmón, the U.N. special investigator on human rights in North Korea, affirms Türk’s observations and reveals that some people are starving, while others have died due to malnutrition, diseases, and lack of access to healthcare.

The United States and North Korea, still technically at war since the Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty, are at odds. The North Korean government’s “Military First” policy prioritizes resources for military purposes, which limits the resources available for its people. The United States, along with 51 other countries, has called for increased awareness of the link between the human rights situation in North Korea and international peace and security.

While China and Russia, North Korea’s allies, opposed the meeting, arguing that its human rights situation does not threaten international peace and security, the U.S. insists that the repression and cruelty exhibited by Pyongyang constitute a matter of global concern. The U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, emphasizes that these actions are aimed at advancing Washington’s geopolitical ambitions.

The situation in North Korea is dire, with increasing repression and the impending threat of starvation. International awareness and efforts are necessary to address the human rights violations and ensure the well-being of the North Korean people.

FAQ:

Q: What is the “Military First” policy in North Korea?

A: The “Military First” policy is an approach adopted by the North Korean government that prioritizes the allocation of resources and efforts towards the military sector, often at the expense of the well-being of the general population.

Q: Are there any alternatives to survive in North Korea since the shutdown of markets?

A: The government has severely limited opportunities for private income generation, which has significantly constrained people’s ability to provide for themselves and their families. This has led to extreme hunger and shortages of essential medications.

