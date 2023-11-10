Has Russia Helped North Korea Develop Advanced Missile Capabilities?

A recent report suggests that the advanced capabilities displayed by North Korea’s nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) are likely the result of technical cooperation with Russia. The report, authored by Dr. Theodore A. Postol, a professor emeritus of science, technology, and national security policy at MIT, points out that the physical dimensions and flight trajectory data of the Hwasong-18 missile closely resemble Russia’s Topol-M ICBM.

This significant advancement in North Korea’s ballistic missile arsenal raises questions about the extent of the military cooperation between the two countries. It also poses a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions that Russia has signed onto, which prohibit support for North Korea’s missile program.

Although Russia and North Korea have denied the transfer of weapons between them, their historically friendly relations and recent military collaboration suggest otherwise. The close ties between the two nations could be attributed to Russia’s transactional and opportunistic approach on the Korean peninsula.

The implications of Russia’s involvement in North Korea’s missile development are profound. The Hwasong-18 missile’s solid-fueled nature makes it harder for Western intelligence to detect compared to liquid propellant ICBMs. Furthermore, the missile has demonstrated the capability to deliver multiple thermonuclear warheads as far as Washington, along with the ability to deploy decoy canister countermeasures, evading U.S. missile defenses.

While the U.S. has accused North Korea of supplying Russia with munitions for its war in Ukraine, the new report suggests that Russia’s assistance in advancing North Korea’s missile program has escalated the military cooperation between the two countries.

The recent trilateral summit between the U.S., South Korea, and Japan at Camp David aims to address North Korea’s provocations and China’s aggressive actions in the region. The three allied countries plan to announce a historic agreement to bolster mutual security ties, including intelligence-sharing on missile threats, joint military drills, and the establishment of a crisis hotline.

The security situation in the region, coupled with the war in Ukraine, has prompted this trilateral collaboration, as countries begin to reassess their approach to security. The role of Russia in facilitating North Korea’s missile capabilities will undoubtedly be a topic of concern and discussion among the allied nations.