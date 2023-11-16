North Korean Leader Receives Gifts of Protection and Surveillance Technology

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s recent visit to Russia concluded with parting gifts that raised concerns among Western nations. The trip, which included talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, sparked speculation about the possibility of North Korea providing weaponry to aid Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine.

Kim, known for his limited international travels, received a warm welcome during his visit, with a significant focus on touring military sites. As he prepared to depart, the governor of Russia’s Primorye region presented him with a bulletproof vest and a set of drones. These generous gifts were intended to enhance Kim’s personal security and surveillance capabilities.

The bulletproof vest, specially tailored to protect vital areas such as the chest, shoulders, throat, and groin, is lighter in weight compared to similar models. This provides Kim with enhanced mobility and flexibility while ensuring his safety. Additionally, he received five kamikaze drones and a Geranium-25 reconnaissance drone produced in the same region. These drones will bolster North Korea’s surveillance capabilities and contribute to its military technology advancements. Moreover, Kim was gifted special clothing that conceals his thermal signature from imaging cameras, further enhancing his protection.

Following a farewell ceremony, Kim boarded his personal armored train, waving goodbye to Russian officials. The train is expected to transport him over 200 kilometers to the border town of Khasan. The departure marked the end of a trip that had a clear military focus.

During his visit, Kim and Putin engaged in extensive talks, spending five hours together at the Vostochny Cosmodrom spaceport. Putin expressed his admiration for Kim’s keen interest in space technology, an area of priority for North Korea. Kim, in turn, pledged his unwavering support to Russia. The discussions between the two leaders were characterized as fruitful and substantial.

It is worth noting that speculations about arms negotiations between North Korea and Russia were circulating prior to this meeting. While no formal agreements have been announced, the United States government had issued a warning about the development of such negotiations between the two nations.

North Korean state media reported Kim’s deep admiration for Russia’s aircraft manufacturing industry during his visit to the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Yuri Gagarin Aviation Plant. He explored various facilities, including fighter jet assembly shops and wing production areas. Kim also inspected warplanes, visited an airfield with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and toured a Pacific Fleet frigate alongside the commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy. Notably, discussions pertaining to military cooperation and national defense between Kim and Shoigu were also held.

The visit of Kim Jong Un to Russia has raised concerns among South Korea, Japan, Ukraine, the United States, and European countries. While the full implications of the visit are yet to be revealed, it is clear that Kim’s gifts of protection and surveillance technology will further contribute to North Korea’s military capabilities.