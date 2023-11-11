North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Dismisses Top General, Signals Heightened War Preparations

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has taken a strategic step by dismissing his top general and calling for increased readiness for war. In a recent meeting of the Central Military Commission, Kim emphasized the need for “major military actions” against South Korea, asserting the importance of full war preparations and perfect military readiness.

During the meeting, Kim was seen discussing war strategies with his top generals, pointing at maps and images. In an offensive stance, Kim called for boosting weapons production and conducting more drills. He specifically urged munitions industrial establishments to mass-produce various weapons and equipment.

Kim’s decision to replace Chief of General Staff Pak Su Il with Vice Marshal Ri Yong Gil highlights his tendency to quickly replace officials who are deemed inadequate in executing their duties. Ri is considered a suitable replacement due to his previous experience in the position.

The meeting’s timing is notable, as it coincides with upcoming joint military drills between Seoul and Washington. North Korea views these exercises as rehearsals for invasion and has cautioned that they could trigger overwhelming retaliation.

The report from the Korean Central News Agency serves as North Korea’s response to the joint military training. The images of Kim pointing to what seems to be a map of Seoul in the North’s newspaper indicate a message directed at the South with a threatening undertone.

In addition to war preparations, the meeting also discussed arrangements for a grand parade commemorating North Korea’s 75th anniversary on September 9. This parade follows last month’s significant military display marking the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice.

Kim’s emphasis on war preparations and the display of advanced weaponry during a defense expo convey a clear message about North Korea’s determination to protect its interests. As tensions continue to simmer, the international community will closely monitor the situation in the Korean Peninsula.

