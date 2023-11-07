North Korea Lifts Ban on Foreign Nationals Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

North Korea has recently made a groundbreaking decision to allow the regular entry of select foreign nationals, marking the end of a years-long ban due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the country has not yet officially announced the policy change, Chinese state media has reported this significant development, according to sources such as Yonhap News Agency.

It remains to be seen how North Korea will shape its border entry policy in the post-pandemic era. The nation is known for its strict scrutiny of outsiders and strict restrictions on international travel. However, this recent decision signals a potential shift in their approach to foreign visitors.

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed significant challenges for North Korea, as the regime struggled to effectively combat the outbreak within its borders due to limited resources and infrastructure. In recent months, groups of North Korean elites living outside the country have begun re-entering as the nation’s airlines resumed regular flights to China and Russia after years of suspension.

Air Koryo, North Korea’s state-operated airline, has already started operating three flights per week from Pyongyang to Beijing. Although the initial inbound passenger numbers were low, approximately 400 North Korean nationals who had been in China during the pandemic lockdowns returned to North Korea on one of these flights. Another commercial flight also arrived in Vladivostok, Russia.

While the lifting of the ban on foreign nationals entering North Korea is significant, there are still uncertainties regarding the parameters and restrictions that will be implemented. It will be interesting to observe how North Korea navigates this new phase and potentially opens up to increased international engagement.

The decision to allow foreign nationals into North Korea showcases the country’s willingness to adapt amidst the global challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It could potentially create opportunities for diplomatic relations, business ventures, and cultural exchanges that were previously restricted. As the world begins to recover from the pandemic, this move may be an indication of North Korea’s desire to reconnect with the international community and explore new possibilities for growth and cooperation.