Newspaper – The Times of Weather

South and North Korea, two countries divided by more than just politics, have found a common enemy in tropical storm Khanun. The storm, having already pummelled Japan, made its way to the Korean peninsula, bringing heavy downpours and flooding to both nations.

The northern part of the peninsula, known as North Korea, put itself on high alert, fearing the damage the storm could do to its fragile economy. With the storm weakening into a tropical depression as it crossed into North Korea, military and ruling party officials were mobilised in an attempt to minimise the impact.

Meanwhile, South Korea experienced cumulative rainfall of over 400 mm since the storm hit on Thursday. Villages, schools, and roads were flooded, and approximately 16,000 people were evacuated. However, as the storm subsided, about 60% of them had returned home by Friday morning.

The storm also disrupted transportation, with around 350 flights and 450 train routes being cancelled. The interior ministry reported that one person was missing in Daegu after falling into a river, but neither that case nor the death of another person was directly linked to the storm.

Despite the chaos caused by the storm, there was one event that managed to continue as planned. The 37,000 World Scout Jamboree participants, who had to relocate their campsite due to the storm, successfully wrapped up their trip with a K-pop concert on Friday.

The concern of both countries, however, stretches beyond their people and immediate infrastructure. North Korea, lacking in infrastructure and struggling with deforestation, is particularly vulnerable to flooding. As a result, officials have been working tirelessly to protect farmlands and crops from the storm’s impact.

President Yoon Suk Yeol emphasized the importance of providing support to those affected by the storm and minimizing inconvenience for evacuated residents. He called for measures to be put in place to address the aftermath of the typhoon.

As the storm passes and the countries begin to recover, it is clear that cooperation and emergency response efforts have been crucial in facing this natural disaster.

FAQ:

What is a tropical storm?

A tropical storm is a localized storm system characterized by heavy rainfall, strong winds, and thunderstorms.

How does deforestation exacerbate flood risks?

Deforestation reduces the natural ability of trees and vegetation to absorb rainwater, increasing the chances of flooding by allowing water to run off the land more quickly.

How do countries prepare for tropical storms?

Countries prepare for tropical storms by mobilising government officials, implementing disaster response systems, devising evacuation plans, and taking measures to protect farmlands and crops.

Sources:

reuters.com