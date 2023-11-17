A Fresh Perspective on North Korea’s Response to the Pentagon Report

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea has strongly reacted to the recent Pentagon report that designated it as a “persistent” threat due to its weapons of mass destruction. In a statement issued by its Defense Ministry, North Korea vowed to respond with an overwhelming and sustained strategy to counter any aggression or provocations by the United States.

The Pentagon’s “2023 Strategy for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction” report, which addresses WMD challenges and ways to mitigate them, identified China and Russia as the main threats. However, it also acknowledged North Korea, Iran, and violent extremist organizations as persistent regional threats that require attention.

While it is not unusual for the United States to characterize North Korea in this manner, tensions have escalated amid concerns over a potential weapons transfer deal between North Korea and Russia, which would violate U.N. Security Council resolutions.

North Korea’s Defense Ministry criticized the United States, accusing it of revealing its intention for aggression and violating the sovereignty and security of North Korea and other independent states. The statement further expressed their determination to counter the U.S. imperialist aggressor’s military strategy with a forceful response.

North Korea’s nuclear program has gained increased urgency since the enactment of a law last year that grants authorization for preemptive use of nuclear weapons. This year alone, North Korea has conducted over 100 missile tests, with some involving nuclear-capable weapons capable of reaching the United States and South Korea.

Additionally, North Korea recently amended its constitution to include the nuclear law, indicating its commitment to strengthening its nuclear doctrine. During a parliamentary meeting, leader Kim Jong Un emphasized the need for a significant increase in nuclear weapons production and highlighted the importance of North Korea’s role in a coalition of nations confronting the United States in a “new Cold War.”

In response to North Korea’s actions, South Korea’s Defense Ministry issued a warning, stating that any attempt by North Korea to use nuclear weapons would result in dire consequences for the Kim government. It emphasized that the inclusion of the nuclear law in North Korea’s constitution would only deepen its isolation and perpetuate suffering for its people.

The Pentagon report cited North Korea’s nuclear law as a basis for its concern. It highlighted that North Korea is developing mobile nuclear capabilities that pose a threat to the U.S. homeland, regional allies, and partners.

Furthermore, the report revealed that North Korea possesses several thousand metric tons of chemical warfare agents and has the ability to produce nerve, blister, and choking agents. North Korea’s potential deployment methods for chemical weapons include artillery, ballistic missiles, and unconventional forces.

In response to North Korea’s nuclear advancements, the U.S. and South Korea have conducted joint military exercises and deployed U.S. long-range bombers and a nuclear-armed submarine. North Korea perceives these moves as provocations that necessitate further strengthening of its nuclear program.

North Korea’s Defense Ministry criticized the United States, arguing that the term “persistent threat” is more fitting for the U.S. itself. They highlighted the intensifying military drills between the U.S. and South Korea and the deployment of the nuclear-armed submarine, which they claimed carried weapons capable of completely destroying a state.

In September, Kim Jong Un visited Russia and held meetings with President Vladimir Putin, as well as visited key military sites in Russia’s far eastern region. While the details of the trip were not disclosed, foreign officials and experts suspect that North Korea seeks to acquire advanced Russian technologies in exchange for supplying Russia with conventional arms.

With tensions escalating and North Korea’s determination to advance its nuclear capabilities, the international community is closely monitoring the situation and exploring diplomatic avenues to address the persistent threat posed by North Korea.

