North Korea Announces Return of Citizens from Abroad Amid Pandemic

In a move to ease the impact of the pandemic on its citizens, North Korea has announced that it will allow its citizens staying abroad to return home. This decision comes as the country slowly eases its strict coronavirus restrictions. Although the statement from the State Emergency Epidemic Prevention Headquarters did not provide specific details, experts believe that the returnees will undergo a week-long quarantine for medical observation upon their arrival.

The lifting of this ban is particularly significant for North Korean students, workers, and other individuals who have been stranded abroad, primarily in China and Russia, due to the pandemic. These individuals are a vital source of foreign income for the country, making their return crucial for its economy.

The lockdown measures imposed by North Korea, which included banning tourists, reducing border traffic, and curtailing trade, have further exacerbated the country’s already dire economic difficulties and food shortage issues. It is believed that the government’s decision to reopen its borders gradually is driven by the urgent need to revive its economy.

Despite the reopening, it is uncertain whether North Korea will allow foreign tourists to enter the country in the near future. Analysts suggest that the government’s decision to quarantine returning citizens for one week indicates a cautious approach, making it unlikely for North Korea to resume receiving tourists soon. However, if the return of citizens does not result in any coronavirus outbreaks, the country may consider allowing foreigners to enter next year.

While the return of North Korean workers from abroad may lead to a loss of foreign currency, the government is expected to send other workers to replace them in China and Russia. This move would violate a U.N. Security Council resolution, which requires member states to repatriate all North Korean laborers from their territories by late 2019.

North Korea’s strategy to balance economic revival with pandemic precautions demonstrates its ongoing struggle to manage the adverse effects of the pandemic while maintaining its closed-door policy. As the country cautiously navigates these challenges, the return of its citizens from abroad signifies a small but significant step toward recovery.