North Korea’s envoy to the United Nations has called on the international community to prioritize diplomacy and de-escalation measures over the continued push towards nuclear war. In a speech delivered during the U.N. General Assembly, Ambassador Kim Song highlighted the dangerous situation on the Korean peninsula and emphasized the need for dialogue to resolve tensions.

While acknowledging the existing threat, Kim stressed that the Korean peninsula must not be pushed further towards the brink of nuclear war. Rather than advocating for an acceleration of self-defense capabilities, he urged for a collective effort to ease tensions through peaceful means.

In recent years, North Korea has faced increasing sanctions from the United Nations and growing opposition from major powers such as the United States. These measures have not only failed to halt the country’s missile and nuclear programs, but have also contributed to a more hostile environment.

The current approach of imposing sanctions and conducting military drills has yielded limited progress and perpetuated a cycle of provocation. According to North Korea, these actions only serve to justify its pursuit of self-defense and safeguarding its national interests.

In discussing the way forward, the envoy called for an end to joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea, asserting that they only serve to provoke Pyongyang. Moreover, Kim emphasized the importance of major powers like China and Russia playing a constructive role in facilitating dialogue and helping to bring about a peaceful resolution.

The path to denuclearization and regional stability lies in a comprehensive diplomatic approach that addresses the legitimate concerns of all parties involved. Rather than isolating and pressuring North Korea, it is essential to engage in meaningful dialogue and negotiations to find common ground and build mutual trust.

As the international community looks towards the future, it is crucial to shift the focus away from the rhetoric of war and toward diplomatic efforts. By prioritizing peaceful solutions, there is a greater chance of de-escalating tensions, fostering stability, and eventually achieving lasting peace on the Korean peninsula.