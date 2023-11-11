North Korea expressed strong criticism against the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which it accused of being a mouthpiece for the United States and taking part in a US-led pressure campaign. In a statement released by an unnamed spokesperson from the Ministry of Nuclear Power Industry, North Korea denounced a resolution passed at the IAEA general conference, calling for the country to limit its nuclear programs. The spokesperson described the resolution as a result of a conspiracy between the US and its allies, stating that North Korea’s status as a nuclear weapons state is irreversible. The statement also accused IAEA chief Rafael Grossi of spreading false stories about an imminent nuclear test in North Korea.

The spokesperson further criticized the IAEA for failing to address the pressing issues faced by the international community and instead focusing on North Korea. They referred to the IAEA as a “paid trumpeter” of the US, suggesting that the agency is serving the interests of the United States rather than promoting nuclear non-proliferation. The spokesperson also highlighted the US’s own issues with nuclear proliferation and Japan’s release of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant, indicating a lack of credibility on the part of the IAEA.

North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), was mentioned in the statement as a reminder of the country’s sovereignty and its rejection of external interference. Despite the criticism, it is important to note that the IAEA has not had access to North Korea since 2009 when Pyongyang expelled its inspectors and resumed its nuclear testing.

This development raises questions about the objectivity of international nuclear regulations and the role of the IAEA in maintaining global nuclear security. Critics argue that the IAEA’s association with the US and its allies compromises its ability to address nuclear issues impartially. They also question whether the IAEA’s focus on North Korea neglects other pressing concerns in the international community.

The IAEA is an international organization that promotes the peaceful use of nuclear energy and works to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons. Its main responsibilities include inspecting nuclear facilities, monitoring nuclear activities, and providing technical assistance to countries in utilizing nuclear technology.

