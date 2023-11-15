New Title: North Korea Rejects UN Human Rights Meeting as US Interference

North Korea has strongly criticized a recent United Nations meeting discussing its human rights record, accusing the United States of exploiting the international organization for its own agenda. The state media KCNA reported on Saturday that Pyongyang viewed the meeting as a “scheme” orchestrated by the US to undermine North Korea.

During the meeting, the U.N. Security Council addressed the issue of human rights abuses in North Korea, with the US ambassador condemning leader Kim Jong Un for his use of “repression and cruelty” in the pursuit of nuclear weapons and missiles.

In response to the growing threat of China’s power and North Korea’s nuclear capabilities, President Joe Biden, along with the leaders of South Korea and Japan, agreed at Camp David on Friday to strengthen their military and economic cooperation. They also made arrangements to conduct joint military training exercises annually and share real-time information on North Korean missile launches by the end of the year.

China, a key ally of North Korea, expressed its opposition to the council meeting on human rights abuses in North Korea. However, it refrained from attempting to block the discussion altogether.

An unnamed spokesperson from North Korea’s human rights think tank was quoted by KCNA as stating, “We will not tolerate the US and its allies’ ‘human rights’ rhetoric aimed at slandering North Korea. We remain committed to defending our sovereignty, socialist system, and security interests.”

For years, Pyongyang has consistently pointed out racial discrimination in the United States as an example of Washington’s hypocrisy, therefore stressing the irony of US involvement in discussions of human rights.

On Wednesday, North Korea alleged that Travis King, an American soldier who crossed into its territory last month, had fled from racism and abuse in America.

