North Korea’s Second Attempt at Satellite Launch Fails, Vows to Try Again

North Korea announced on Thursday that its second attempt at launching a military spy satellite, referred to as a “space launch vehicle,” had failed. Despite the setback, Pyongyang stated that they would make another attempt in October.

The launch caused emergency alerts and evacuation warnings in Japan’s Okinawa prefecture, but they were later lifted. North Korea’s first attempt in May had also failed due to issues with the second-stage flight. This time, the failure was attributed to an error in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage flight.

South Korea confirmed that it detected the space launch vehicle flying above international waters west of the Korean Peninsula. The South’s military tracked the flight from its liftoff in the Tongchang-ri area, but it was declared a failure.

North Korea’s motivation for launching a spy satellite was to establish a reliable reconnaissance information system to monitor enemy military activities in real-time, specifically referencing joint military drills between the United States and South Korea. The launch coincided with ongoing 11-day-long exercises conducted by the two allies.

The debris from North Korea’s first satellite launch in May was recovered by South Korea, who determined that the satellite was not advanced enough for space-based reconnaissance. Despite the setback, North Korea vowed to conduct the second launch as soon as possible through various part tests.

Japan reported that parts of the North Korean rocket may have fallen into the sea between Japan and the Korean Peninsula, as well as the East China Sea and the Pacific Ocean.

The launch was condemned by the United States, South Korea, and Japan, as it violates United Nations Security Council resolutions that prohibit the regime from using ballistic missile technology.

North Korea has demonstrated technological mastery through repeated testing and refinement. Following several missile failures in 2017, the country successfully launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). Since then, they have made incremental progress, with leader Kim Jong Un recently overseeing the second test of a solid-fuel ICBM, known as the Hwasong-18. Solid-fuel propellants offer advantages in terms of ease of operation and faster deployment, making them more difficult to detect in advance.