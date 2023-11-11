North Korea Faces Another Setback with Failed Spy Satellite Launch

North Korea’s recent attempt to launch a spy satellite into orbit has once again ended in failure. This marks the second unsuccessful launch, following a previous attempt in May. The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that a malfunction in the rocket’s third-stage caused the failure.

According to the report, the launch failed due to an error in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage flight. The rocket broke into multiple parts and fell into the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea, and the Pacific Ocean.

The design of the latest satellite was deemed too rudimentary to fulfill its intended function, even if it had been successfully launched. In fact, South Korean military experts believe that the satellite lacked the necessary capabilities.

The failed launch prompted Japan to issue an emergency call for residents of the southern Okinawa region to evacuate. However, this evacuation call has since been lifted.

It is important to note that North Korea had notified Japan of its launch plans via email, stating its intention to launch a satellite in the direction of the Yellow Sea and East China Sea. Japan responded by issuing a navigational warning and advising ships to be cautious of falling objects in the designated area.

The launch has received international condemnation from Japan, South Korea, and the United States. Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno called it a “serious matter” that violated the United Nations Security Council resolution prohibiting North Korea from using ballistic missile technology.

The Japanese government has called for an emergency meeting to analyze the details of the launch and plans to share the findings with the public. So far, there have been no reports of any damage caused by the failed launch.

South Korea’s National Security Council (NSC) also strongly condemned the launch, viewing it as a serious violation of the UN Security Council resolution. The NSC expressed their disappointment in North Korea’s continuous provocations, especially considering the dire humanitarian situation faced by its people.

In response to this failed launch, the NSC members pledged to enhance cooperation with the United States and Japan to prevent North Korea from engaging in illegal activities such as exploitation of workers overseas, cyber hacking, and smuggling at sea.

The US National Security Council denounced the launch as a blatant violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and warned that it could escalate tensions and destabilize the security situation in the region. They called on all countries to condemn North Korea’s actions and urged the nation to engage in serious negotiations.

This setback comes shortly after US President Joe Biden met with the leaders of Japan and South Korea, where they emphasized the need for closer cooperation to address the nuclear threats posed by North Korea. They also urged Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

As North Korea prepares to celebrate its 75th foundation day on September 9 with a military parade, this failed satellite launch represents a missed opportunity for leader Kim Jong Un to showcase his country’s technological advancements.

