The Failed Satellite Launch: North Korea’s Continuing Pursuit of Space Surveillance

North Korea announced on Thursday its second attempt to launch a spy satellite had failed, but the country remains determined to make a third attempt in October. The North’s space agency utilized the new-type carrier rocket Chollima-1 to put the reconnaissance satellite Malligyong-1 into orbit. Despite the first and second stages of the rocket performing normally, an error in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage flight resulted in the launch’s failure. The space agency plans to investigate the cause of the accident and make the necessary adjustments before the next launch.

South Korea’s military detected the rocket flying above international waters after its liftoff from North Korea’s main space launch center. Following the failed launch in May, South Korea had heightened its surveillance posture and coordinated closely with the United States. The North’s ruling party leadership viewed the unsuccessful launches as a significant setback to their military ambitions amidst rising tensions with rivals.

While North Korea’s missile testing and the joint military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea have contributed to heightened tensions, North Korea justifies its weapons testing as necessary to enhance its nuclear deterrent against perceived U.S.-led military threats. However, many experts argue that North Korea’s primary goal is to modernize its weapons arsenal as a means of gaining greater concessions from the U.S. The failed satellite launches have also raised concerns about potential spy capabilities, despite no evidence being available regarding the transmission of imagery back to North Korea.

As North Korea continues its pursuit of space surveillance, it faces both technological challenges and international condemnation. The United Nations Security Council has previously imposed economic sanctions on North Korea for its satellite launches, viewing them as cover for long-range ballistic missile tests. However, recent divisions between permanent veto-wielding members Russia and China have hindered the adoption of further sanctions, highlighting the deepening divide over global issues.

