New Advances in North Korea’s Naval Force Unveiled

North Korea revealed the launch of a revolutionary “Korean-style tactical nuclear attack submarine” in a ceremony attended by their leader Kim Jong Un. This cutting-edge submarine, named “Hero Kim Kun Ok,” is set to play a vital role in bolstering the naval force of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Kim Jong Un emphasized the significance of this submarine, stating that it will serve as a crucial element of their underwater offensive capabilities. The launch of the submarine marks a new chapter in North Korea’s commitment to strengthening its naval forces, as reported by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

With the ongoing military exercises conducted by the United States and South Korea, North Korea’s simulation of a nuclear missile attack over the weekend was a clear message against the potential dangers of nuclear war. The joint military exercises acted as a catalyst for North Korea’s response, showcasing their determination to protect their sovereignty.

These live fire exercises, which began on August 31, focus on countering invading forces and furthering military cooperation between the United States and South Korea. The pledge to strengthen their alliance came after a summit meeting in Seoul, where the leaders of the two countries recognized the importance of joint efforts in the face of North Korea’s escalating missile tests.

North Korea’s unveiling of the “Korean-style tactical nuclear attack submarine” is a testament to their continuous pursuit of military advancements. As they approach the 75th anniversary of their country’s founding on September 9, it is evident that North Korea remains steadfast in developing and showcasing their capabilities.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is a “Korean-style tactical nuclear attack submarine”?

A: A “Korean-style tactical nuclear attack submarine” refers to an advanced submarine equipped with nuclear capabilities and designed to carry out offensive operations.

Q: What is the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK)?

A: The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) is the official name of North Korea.

Q: What were the joint military exercises conducted by the United States and South Korea?

A: The joint military exercises were live fire drills aimed at countering invading forces and strengthening military cooperation between the United States and South Korea.

Q: How many missile tests has North Korea conducted?

A: North Korea has conducted more than a dozen missile tests in 2021, compared to only four in 2020.

