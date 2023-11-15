North Korea Unveils New and Advanced Nuclear Submarine

North Korea made a significant announcement on Friday, stating that it has successfully launched a cutting-edge “tactical nuclear attack submarine.” The unveiling ceremony took place at the Sinpho shipyard on the country’s east coast, with much fanfare and self-congratulation.

Leader Kim Jong Un, dressed in a beige suit and borrowing a naval cap, declared that the newly revealed submarine possessed the capability for both preemptive and retaliatory strikes. The country’s official Korean Central News Agency reported Kim’s statement, highlighting its military significance.

The North Korean regime outlined its plan to enhance its military presence by transforming existing medium-sized submarines into offensive vessels armed with tactical nuclear weapons. Kim referred to this strategy as a “low-cost ultra-modernization strategy,” aiming to bolster the country’s capabilities in modern warfare.

While the veracity of North Korea’s claim is yet to be independently verified, it is worth noting that the nation has a history of exaggerating its achievements. Nevertheless, analysts have been surprised by the country’s ability to overcome technical challenges in its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs, ultimately leading to credible and operational weapons systems.

According to experts at NK News, a specialized website based in Seoul, the submarine showcased during the unveiling ceremony appears to be the same one that Kim publicly inspected in July of 2019 during its construction. This specific submarine was converted from an existing Romeo-class submarine and has been named the Hero Kim Kun Ok, after a North Korean naval leader who, according to state propaganda, sank the USS Baltimore during the Korean War. However, it should be noted that the USS Baltimore was decommissioned in 1947.

North Korean state media emphasized that the newly revealed submarine would serve as a core underwater offensive asset for the naval force, ready to carry out important combat missions. The launch coincided with the Day of the Foundation of the Republic, a significant North Korean holiday observed on September 9th.

Over the past year, North Korea has significantly escalated its weapons tests, including the firing of powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of potentially reaching the U.S. mainland. The country’s space agency also made unsuccessful attempts last month to launch a spy satellite with alleged space-based reconnaissance capabilities.

According to the Nuclear Threat Initiative, a Washington-based nonprofit, North Korea is estimated to possess between 64 to 86 submarines, some of which have the ability to launch ballistic missiles. However, experts believe that a number of these submarines may be non-operational due to their advanced age.

