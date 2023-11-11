North Korea Emphasizes Natural Cooperation with Russia

North Korea has defended its cooperation with Russia following leader Kim Jong Un’s recent visit, stating that it is only natural for neighboring countries to maintain close relations. The country criticized South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for his objections to this partnership, dismissing his comments as a means of serving as a mouthpiece for the United States.

According to the North Korean news agency KCNA, Yoon’s claims that Russia’s assistance to North Korea’s weapons programs could be seen as a direct provocation were unfounded. In response, North Korea emphasized that it is customary for neighboring nations to foster friendly relationships with each other, and there is no basis to question this practice.

During Kim’s week-long trip to Russia, both he and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to strengthen military and economic cooperation between their respective countries. While this development has raised concerns among U.S. and South Korean officials about potential arms trade between Russia and North Korea, Pyongyang maintains that its foreign policy will not be constrained and its amicable ties with neighboring nations will only grow stronger.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is the significance of North Korea’s cooperation with Russia?

A: North Korea believes that maintaining close relations with neighboring countries, such as Russia, is a natural and normal practice.

Q: Why did South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol criticize this cooperation?

A: President Yoon voiced concerns that Russia’s assistance to North Korea’s weapons programs could be seen as a direct provocation.

Q: How did North Korea respond to President Yoon’s criticism?

A: North Korea denounced President Yoon, stating that his remarks were a malign attempt to slander their friendly cooperation with Russia.

Q: What is the stance of the United States and South Korea on this issue?

A: U.S. and South Korean officials have expressed concerns about potential arms trade between Russia and North Korea, as it would violate U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Q: Will North Korea’s cooperation with neighboring countries continue?

A: Yes, North Korea remains committed to strengthening its friendly and cooperative relations with its close neighbors, despite any external pressure.

Sources:

– [Reuters](https://www.reuters.com/)