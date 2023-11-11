North Korea-Russia Flights Set to Resume Amidst Pandemic Challenges

Flights between North Korea and Russia are about to recommence, marking the first return of air travel between the two nations since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Air Koryo, the national airline of North Korea, has announced that it will operate four flights between Pyongyang and Vladivostok in southeast Russia this month, signaling a significant step towards normalizing international travel. These flights, identified as Air Koryo 271 and 272, are scheduled to run once a day on Friday, August 25, and Monday, August 28.

The flight departing from Vladivostok International Airport (VVO) is set to take off at 8:45 a.m., arriving at Pyongyang International Airport (FNJ) at 11:15 a.m. The return journey from North Korea’s capital will depart at 1:15 p.m. and reach Russia at 1:55 p.m. It’s important to note that Vladivostok is one hour ahead of North Korea’s time zone.

With a distance of approximately 680 km (423 miles) between the two cities, they are also connected by rail lines. The significance of this route was demonstrated in 2019 when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traveled to Vladivostok for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, using his private train.

North Korea, known for its highly restricted borders, had implemented stringent measures to seal off the country during the Covid-19 pandemic. This led to a challenging situation for foreign diplomats stationed in North Korea, including Russian diplomats who were compelled to undertake unconventional means to leave their posts.

In February 2021, a video surfaced showcasing a Russian diplomat, his wife, and their children crossing the border between the two nations using a manually operated pushcart on railroad tracks. The Russian embassy revealed that this pushcart journey was just one part of an arduous two-day travel experience to exit North Korea. During this journey, the family spent over 32 hours on the country’s outdated railway, switched to a bus, and eventually carried their luggage by handcart for one kilometer (0.6 miles) across the Tumen River that separates the nations before reaching Khasan, the nearest Russian settlement.

In stark contrast, traveling by plane between Vladivostok and Pyongyang will merely take one hour, offering a quicker and more convenient mode of transportation.

FAQs:

1. When are the flights between North Korea and Russia resuming?

– The flights are set to resume on Friday, August 25, and Monday, August 28.

2. How long does the flight between Vladivostok and Pyongyang take?

– The flight duration is approximately one hour.

Sources:

– CNN: [Link]