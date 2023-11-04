Railway Traffic between North Korea and Russia Surges with Unknown Cargo

Railway traffic between North Korea and Russia has witnessed a significant increase since last month, carrying unknown cargo. Satellite imagery analyzed by US-based Korean unification think tank Beyond Parallel reveals that the traffic is “far greater” than any point in the last five years. The imagery captures an unprecedented level of freight railcar traffic at North Korea’s Tumangang Rail Facility on the North Korea-Russia border. It is believed that these shipments are supporting Russia in its war with Ukraine, as North Korea has reportedly begun transferring artillery to Russia.

The number of freight cars at the Tumangang Rail Facility has steadily risen, with approximately 73 railcars documented, compared to a maximum of 20 previously observed over the past five years. The increase in rail traffic is seen as a result of the military exchanges and cooperation discussed between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin during their recent summit.

However, the contents of the cargo shipments between the two nations remain obscured, as extensive use of tarps and freight coverings intentionally conceal them. While Putin hosted Kim to explore a potential arms deal, no formal agreement was signed during the six-day trip. Reportedly, Russia would provide advanced weapons technology and food supplies to North Korea in exchange for ammunition and artillery.

Experts suggest that North Korea’s partnership with Russia and the supply of munitions is unlikely to significantly impact the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. North Korea is considered a last resort due to its desperate situation and being sidelined by the international community. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has consumed a large number of munitions and destroyed heavy artillery, prompting both leaders to seek additional support to sustain their positions.